Vegan delights shine at this new creamery in Chennai

We then moved on to their bubble teas, which came in a variety of bold flavours and bright colours. The Taro bubble tea, with soy milk, was smooth and gently nutty. Honeydew and bubblegum was on the sweeter side and evoked childhood nostalgia with its playful, melon-meets-candy notes. The Thai bubble tea was more divisive; its thick, herbal character reminded us faintly of cough syrup—definitely an acquired taste.

Next up: the waffles. Their Belgian waffles, made without eggs, milk or baking soda, were a marvel of texture and flavour. The use of almond milk gave the waffles a slightly nutty edge, and the berries on top brought a lively freshness. Fluffy, golden, and surprisingly light, these were among the better vegan waffles we’ve tried.

Their Classic crepe was simplicity done right. We tried it with a scoop of strawberry ice cream, but honestly, we preferred it plain. Soft and warm, this crepe is a must try.