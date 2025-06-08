Vegan delights shine at this new creamery in Chennai

Tucked inside the House of Klothberg, a brand synonymous with sustainability and conscious living, lies a new vegan creamery that had us absolutely charmed. The concept marries mindful design and delectable indulgence—right from the recycled wooden furniture to the plant-based desserts on offer. With no dairy, no artificial colours, and no animal products in sight, the place is a breath of fresh air for anyone keen on eco-friendly choices.
Let’s begin with the stars of the show—the ice creams. We took our time sampling the lot, but a few flavours stole our hearts. Mint to be—a mint chocolate chip blend—was refreshingly cool, with the mint striking a perfect balance against shards of vegan chocolate. Salted caramel swagger lived up to its name, with a rich, buttery flavour. Choco loco, said to be made with 90 per cent dark chocolate, was intense and indulgent, a real treat for chocolate purists. For something fruity and real, Strawberry smooch delivered a blast of ripe berry goodness, while Pistachio party had an earthy nuttiness we found irresistible.
We then moved on to their bubble teas, which came in a variety of bold flavours and bright colours. The Taro bubble tea, with soy milk, was smooth and gently nutty. Honeydew and bubblegum was on the sweeter side and evoked childhood nostalgia with its playful, melon-meets-candy notes. The Thai bubble tea was more divisive; its thick, herbal character reminded us faintly of cough syrup—definitely an acquired taste.
Next up: the waffles. Their Belgian waffles, made without eggs, milk or baking soda, were a marvel of texture and flavour. The use of almond milk gave the waffles a slightly nutty edge, and the berries on top brought a lively freshness. Fluffy, golden, and surprisingly light, these were among the better vegan waffles we’ve tried.
Their Classic crepe was simplicity done right. We tried it with a scoop of strawberry ice cream, but honestly, we preferred it plain. Soft and warm, this crepe is a must try.
Among the desserts, the Baklava tart stood out for its almond flour base and natural sweetness from maple syrup. Crunchy yet light, it offered a twist on a Middle Eastern favourite. Then there was the irresistibly named Mousse you can’t refuse. True to the name, this biscoff and vegan yoghurt mousse quite literally melted on our tongues. Creamy, fluffy and perfectly sweetened, it was easily our favourite. The Mango tango mousse, a seasonal item, was no less brilliant. The tropical zing of mangoes mixed beautifully with the yoghurt to deliver a silky, sunshiney finish.
Meal for two: INR 1,000. 12 pm to 10.30 pm. At House of Klothberg, Harrington Road.
