South, served grand: A culinary road trip through the South

Step into this new restaurant, Vishesham, and it’s like walking into your favourite cousin’s wedding, minus the awkward small talk. Think lotus-shaped pendant lights, banana leaf accents, giant-pillared halls and kolam motifs. We’re unapologetically into South Indian flavours, and this one comes with a side of celebration. So obviously, we RSVP-ed yes.
Every inch of this place screams celebration, and the food? It lives up to it. The menu is a love letter to all four southern states, with a bit of North sneaking in. They call their courses Prarambham (starters), Sarvottamam (mains) and Madhuram (desserts), and they don’t hold back.
We started strong with the Karuvepaku royyalu vepudu: prawns fried to perfection, crisp edges, melt-in-mouth centre and curry leaf magic in every bite. The Dindigul mutton kola? A show stopper that was like soft spiced clouds. The Airampalli polichadhu (fish fillet in gravy) is a rich, messy must-try. And while the North Indian options are decent, the South is where the party’s at.
For mains, the Uthukuli vennai kozhi vellai kuruma is the showstopper — very slightly spicy, earthy and oh-so-satisfying. The Alleppey fish curry brings a raw mango-infused tang of realness to the table. The Mutton istew, tender lamb cooked in coconut milk and simmered to perfection, done Malabar style, is straight-up comfort food — slightly sweet and soul-hugging, especially with flaky parotta. The Malabar prawn curry, with loads of curry leaves and kodampuli, leans hot, so brace yourself.
Vegetarians aren’t left behind. Gutti vankaya koora (brinjal curry) and Kaalaan milagu chettinadu (mushroom pepper curry) were flavour bombs.
We ended our feast on a high with Paalada payasam and Burnt badam halwa. Not too sweet, just right, and the kind of finish that makes you loosen your waistband a little.
Meal for two (approx.): ₹4,000+. From 12 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Chamiers Road, Nandanam.