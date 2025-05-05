South, served grand: A culinary road trip through the South

Vegetarians aren’t left behind. Gutti vankaya koora (brinjal curry) and Kaalaan milagu chettinadu (mushroom pepper curry) were flavour bombs.

We ended our feast on a high with Paalada payasam and Burnt badam halwa. Not too sweet, just right, and the kind of finish that makes you loosen your waistband a little.



Meal for two (approx.): ₹4,000+. From 12 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Chamiers Road, Nandanam.