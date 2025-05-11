Mango mania: This aamlicious festival brings a royal twist to summer

As the summer sun climbs higher, Khandani Rajdhani brings a sweet, tangy relief with the return of its much-loved Aamlicious Festival 2025! Running through April and May, this annual celebration turns India’s favourite fruit into a gastronomic celebration. In its milestone 40th year, Rajdhani — the undisputed guardian of India’s thali tradition — is going all out to honour the mango with a curated spread of innovative, nostalgic and utterly delicious recipes.

Crafted by Corporate Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, these recipes reflect the brand’s signature fusion of tradition with creativity. From savoury chaats to royal desserts and even a mango twist on pizza, here’s a sneak peek into the festival’s flavour-packed menu.