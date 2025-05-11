Mango mania: This aamlicious festival brings a royal twist to summer

As the summer sun climbs higher, Khandani Rajdhani brings a sweet, tangy relief with the return of its much-loved Aamlicious Festival 2025! Running through April and May, this annual celebration turns India’s favourite fruit into a gastronomic celebration. In its milestone 40th year, Rajdhani — the undisputed guardian of India’s thali tradition — is going all out to honour the mango with a curated spread of innovative, nostalgic and utterly delicious recipes.
Crafted by Corporate Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, these recipes reflect the brand’s signature fusion of tradition with creativity. From savoury chaats to royal desserts and even a mango twist on pizza, here’s a sneak peek into the festival’s flavour-packed menu.
A fun spin on the Gujarati classic, this soft dhokla is topped with aamras, cheese, mango cubes and pomegranate — a sweet-savoury explosion that’s surprisingly addictive.
For Dhokla:
Blend 200g rice flour, 30g soaked urad dal, 100ml yoghurt, sugar to taste, and 1 tsp oil into a smooth batter. Add water for dropping consistency, mix in asafoetida, and ferment overnight.
Stir in 4g citric acid, pour into oiled moulds, and steam for 20 mins. Cool and cut into 3-inch circles.
For Tempering:
Heat 4 tsp oil, add ½ tsp mustard seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, salt, sugar, water as needed, and 1 tsp lemon juice. Boil and pour over Dhokla discs.
Toppings:
Spread 200g aamras over each disc. Top with 100g grated cheese, 50g mango cubes, 50g pomegranate, 50g diced red & green peppers, and 2g chaat masala.
Serve warm.
Crispy, flaky and filled with a spiced moong dal mixture, this version surprises you with a mellow hint of mango for a refreshing twist on a teatime staple.
For the Dough:
Mix 2 cups maida, 4 tsp ghee, salt, and water to form a firm dough. Cover and rest for 30 mins.
For the Filling:
Heat 2 tbsp oil, add 1 tsp jeera and ½ tsp sauf for tempering. Add 1 tbsp besan and ½ tsp haldi, roast for 2-3 mins.
Add ½ cup split moong dal, 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp crushed black pepper, 1 tsp sugar, and salt. Cook for 5 mins, cool the mixture.
Assembly:
Divide dough into 10 balls. Flatten and make a cavity, fill with stuffing, seal, and flatten again.
Fry in medium-hot oil until golden and crispy.
Serve hot with green chutney.
Crunchy khichiya papads tossed with raw mango, peanuts, tomatoes and chaat masala — a street-style chaat that packs a zesty punch.
Deep fry khichiya papad and drain excess oil.
Chop onion and tomato, then mix with lemon juice and the remaining ingredients to make a kachumber.
Break papad into medium-sized bits and toss in the kachumber.
Garnish with chopped coriander, chaat masala, and red chilli powder.
A rich blend of yoghurt, mango puree, cardamom and sugar — churned the traditional way for a thick, frothy drink garnished with mint.
Blend yoghurt, sugar, and ice cubes using a manual blender until smooth (avoid electric blender to maintain texture).
Add mango puree and blend well.
Pour into a glass with ice cubes.
Garnish with mint leaves and serve.
Creamy mango pulp topped with syrup-soaked boondi pearls — a simple yet indulgent dessert that brings back memories of festive meals.
Aamras:
Extract pulp from ripe mangoes.
Optionally, add a little milk to balance acidity and smoothen.
Add green cardamom powder for enhanced flavour.
Add sugar to balance acidity and sweetness.
Boondi:
Prepare boondi by frying refined flour and edible food-colored droplets in hot oil.
Soak in sugar syrup for 2 minutes and strain.
Assembly:
Add boondi on top of aamras and serve.