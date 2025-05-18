Check out this gourmet outlet, offering a new range of artisanal gelatos in Chennai

On a sweltering May afternoon in Chennai, we entered into the cool embrace of ITC Grand Chola’s newest culinary dreamscape, Yura – Artisanal Scoops. Launched by ITC Hotels as their first foray into frozen desserts, Yura is a vibrant ode to nostalgia and imagination, promising more than just gelato.
The menu is thoughtfully crafted and clearly separated into four categories — gelatos, sorbets, softies, and sundaes
Everything claims to be 100 per cent vegetarian here, with sorbets catering to vegan needs. Among the gelatos, we tried the Miso caramel, a masterful balance of umami and sweetness, where miso blends through golden caramel. It turned out to be a standout flavour for us. Meanwhile, the Idukki vanilla gold took us on a nostalgic ride — a quiet, comforting flavour elevated by the deep aroma of vanilla from Kerala’s hills.
Saffron & apricot was another flavour that we loved immensely, sweet yet delightful. Cookie & toffee was pure indulgence — chewy, crunchy, and sweet in equal measure, while the Blueberry yoghurt brought a welcome tartness and freshness, balancing the richness of the others.
The Filter kaapi flavour felt like sipping South India’s favourite beverage in frozen form — robust, smooth, and full of character. And of course, the classic Chocolate gelato, rich, unapologetic and made for true chocolate lovers, was a reliable comfort.
The sorbet offering is represented by the Alphonso mango and the French raspberry flavours. The former was rich in pulpy mango. It almost felt like having the mango itself. Meanwhile, the French raspberry was light, tangy, colourful, and beautifully refreshing .
The sundaes, though, are where the imagination runs wild. The Tiramisu bliss — a towering assembly of espresso-soaked vanilla sponge layered with coffee and vanilla gelato—was intense. Every spoonful was decadent, perhaps a bit much for one person, but perfect for sharing. Tres leches brought saffron into the mix, soaked into the Idukki gold vanilla, and topped with nuts and gelato — sweet, milky, and laced with an unmistakably Indian twist.
Besides, one can also get softy ice cream served over the hand-made cone.
INR 195 onwards. From 11 am. At ITC Grand Chola, Guindy.