Check out this gourmet outlet, offering a new range of artisanal gelatos in Chennai

On a sweltering May afternoon in Chennai, we entered into the cool embrace of ITC Grand Chola’s newest culinary dreamscape, Yura – Artisanal Scoops. Launched by ITC Hotels as their first foray into frozen desserts, Yura is a vibrant ode to nostalgia and imagination, promising more than just gelato.

The menu is thoughtfully crafted and clearly separated into four categories — gelatos, sorbets, softies, and sundaes

Everything claims to be 100 per cent vegetarian here, with sorbets catering to vegan needs. Among the gelatos, we tried the Miso caramel, a masterful balance of umami and sweetness, where miso blends through golden caramel. It turned out to be a standout flavour for us. Meanwhile, the Idukki vanilla gold took us on a nostalgic ride — a quiet, comforting flavour elevated by the deep aroma of vanilla from Kerala’s hills.

Saffron & apricot was another flavour that we loved immensely, sweet yet delightful. Cookie & toffee was pure indulgence — chewy, crunchy, and sweet in equal measure, while the Blueberry yoghurt brought a welcome tartness and freshness, balancing the richness of the others.