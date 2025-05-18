Satiate your matcha cravings with this new menu at this Chennai café

Matcha is no longer just a quiet cup of Japanese tea. It’s the latest green to watch out for, and its growing popularity is undeniable. With its vibrant hue and distinctive earthy notes, matcha has made a smooth transition from traditional teahouses to trendy cafes and bakeries. From lattes to desserts, it’s popping up everywhere—and we couldn’t be more intrigued. So, when we heard that Tuscan Table had launched a new range of matcha-infused drinks, we headed over to see what the buzz was about.
At Tuscan Table, every matcha drink is available hot or cold, catering to all preferences. Our tasting journey began with the Caramel sea salt matcha, and it was love at first sip. Thick, rich, and indulgent, the drink had a beautifully balanced mix of saltiness, creaminess, and the earthy bitterness of matcha. It was a flavourful start that set the bar high.
For purists who prefer a stronger matcha profile, the Vanilla matcha tea is the one to pick. Served hot, it was a comforting, sweet cup that let the matcha shine through with just a hint of vanilla’s warmth. Truly, it was hot, sweet, and everything nice.
While exploring the matcha offerings, we also dipped into the cafe’s new nature blends range. The Chocolate peanutbutter drink stood out as a must-try—especially for chocolate lovers. Creamy, smooth, and decadent, it brought together the nutty richness of peanut butter with the deep cocoa flavour in perfect harmony. We could have sipped it all day long.
To accompany our drinks, we tried the newly introduced Matcha croissant. Flaky, buttery, and filled with subtle matcha flavour, it proved that pairing matcha with croissant was far from a bad idea. The flavours were unexpected but worked surprisingly well together—an interesting and inventive addition to the menu.
Our next sip was the Maple cinnamon matcha. This one was a bit of a departure from the matcha-forward flavours of earlier drinks. The warm, sweet tones of maple and the aromatic hit of cinnamon slightly overpowered the matcha, but the blend was still enjoyable in its own right.
To wrap up our tasting, we opted for the Berry matcha latte. What’s lovely about this drink is that guests can choose their berry mix. We went with raspberry, which lent a tart freshness that cut through the matcha’s bitterness beautifully.
Meal for two: INR 1,000. From 8 am onwards. At Fourth Main Road, RA Puram.
