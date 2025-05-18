Satiate your matcha cravings with this new menu at this Chennai café

At Tuscan Table, every matcha drink is available hot or cold, catering to all preferences. Our tasting journey began with the Caramel sea salt matcha, and it was love at first sip. Thick, rich, and indulgent, the drink had a beautifully balanced mix of saltiness, creaminess, and the earthy bitterness of matcha. It was a flavourful start that set the bar high.

For purists who prefer a stronger matcha profile, the Vanilla matcha tea is the one to pick. Served hot, it was a comforting, sweet cup that let the matcha shine through with just a hint of vanilla’s warmth. Truly, it was hot, sweet, and everything nice.

While exploring the matcha offerings, we also dipped into the cafe’s new nature blends range. The Chocolate peanutbutter drink stood out as a must-try—especially for chocolate lovers. Creamy, smooth, and decadent, it brought together the nutty richness of peanut butter with the deep cocoa flavour in perfect harmony. We could have sipped it all day long.