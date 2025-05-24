This Sunday feast in Chennai celebrates mangoes in every form

Mango season is in full swing at Feathers Hotel, which celebrates the king of fruits with Mango Fiesta, a sun-drenched Sunday brunch series running through May. It’s a celebration of the king of fruits in all its moods — sweet, sharp, mellow, tangy — folded into everything from sushi to pudding. The menu moves with confidence between playfulness and precision, and we arrived hoping to be swept away by the mango madness.
We began with the Mango lassi, which would have easily been forgettable in the hands of a less thoughtful kitchen. Instead, it was a standout — thick, creamy, and wonderfully balanced. It delivered freshness without veering into cloying territory, and the restrained sweetness allowed the fruit’s natural depth to shine through.
Curiosity led us to the Mango sushi and its cousin, Tango sushi. Both played with expectations — the mango sushi was mild and bright, offering the fruit in a more delicate form, layered with sticky rice and a gentle swipe of wasabi. We found the tango version more inventive, with slightly bolder notes that played off spicy or umami tones. While not exactly traditional, the effort to incorporate mango into sushi form felt light-hearted.
In contrast, the Grilled chicken roulade on a bed of mango salsa anchored the meal with its savoury heft. The roulade itself was perfectly tender, and the mango salsa beneath it, elevated the dish altogether. The combination of chicken and mango was something we had not tried before, but it was worth the wait. Both ingredients blended well to give an interesting dish. It also reminded us that mango isn’t just for desserts and drinks — here, it played supporting actor with style.
We also sampled their Mango smoothie and Mango custard, which offered varying shades of comfort. The smoothie was rich and pulpy, likely blended with ripe Alphonsos, but perhaps a touch of chilliness could have upped the ante. The custard was gentle, old-school, and silk-smooth — like something pulled from memory rather than invention. They did not push boundaries, but both were satisfying in their own quiet way.
The Mango lamington proved to be one of the more unexpected joys. The coconut grating met the mango core with a gentle sweetness, and the soft sponge carried both flavours well. It was a clever tropical twist on a classic treat, and a nice break from the heavier desserts.
On the indulgent side, the Mango cheesecake was dense and creamy, layered with generous slices of ripe fruit. The filling was smooth and full-bodied, making it a worthy centrepiece on the dessert table.
We ended with another dessert, the Mango and berry pudding, which was, in a word, lovely! The tartness of the berries pulled the mango out of its sugary content, giving the dish brightness and dimension. It was a clever pairing — summery, soft, and a bit whimsical.
Meal for one: INR 3,000++ . Till May end. Every Sunday. 12 pm to 4 pm. At Waterside, Feathers Hotel, Manappakam.