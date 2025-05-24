This Sunday feast in Chennai celebrates mangoes in every form

Curiosity led us to the Mango sushi and its cousin, Tango sushi. Both played with expectations — the mango sushi was mild and bright, offering the fruit in a more delicate form, layered with sticky rice and a gentle swipe of wasabi. We found the tango version more inventive, with slightly bolder notes that played off spicy or umami tones. While not exactly traditional, the effort to incorporate mango into sushi form felt light-hearted.

In contrast, the Grilled chicken roulade on a bed of mango salsa anchored the meal with its savoury heft. The roulade itself was perfectly tender, and the mango salsa beneath it, elevated the dish altogether. The combination of chicken and mango was something we had not tried before, but it was worth the wait. Both ingredients blended well to give an interesting dish. It also reminded us that mango isn’t just for desserts and drinks — here, it played supporting actor with style.