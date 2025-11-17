Chennai welcomes a new haven for burger lovers

The Falafel doner wrap, however, surprised us, but in a good way. With crunchy veggies, creamy hummus, and perfectly seasoned falafel patties tucked into a soft wrap, it was light and refreshing. Every bite had a satisfying crunch.

The beverage section was equally impressive. The Matcha latte boba from their newly launched boba latte section turned out to be a total winner. It was smooth, slightly earthy, and perfectly sweetened, with those chewy tapioca pearls adding a playful bite. Go for it if you enjoy matcha and boba.

We also opted for the Brownie bomb shake, which landed on our tables in a rich, chocolatey, and creamy texture.

For us, however, the Louisiana chicken burger from their flame and grill section stole the show. A smoky, juicy, perfectly charred piece of chicken topped by that soft bun, with a punch of spice— this was easily our favourite of the lot. Caution: the more you indulge in this burger, the messier it can get in your hands.

For a bit of whimsy, we tried the Chicken popcorn biriyani, and while purists may raise an eyebrow, it worked surprisingly well. Comforting, spicy rice with crunchy popcorn chicken—it’s fusion fun at its best.

Meal for two: INR 799. 10 am to 12 am. At Leon’s, Anna Nagar.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_