Check out the most hauntingly delicious Halloween menus and treats in Chennai this weekend

It’s that time of the year when pumpkins grin and Chennai’s restaurants cast their culinary spells. Cafés and restaurants across the city are joining the Halloween fun with themed treats, eerie cocktails, and desserts that are equal parts frightful and fabulous. Here’s where you can trick and treat yourself this Halloween!
Experience an eerie indulgence with Haunted Harvest - Halloween Night, a special dinner at Anise, Taj Coromandel. Enjoy the specialities such as Toxic sludge in green slime, Drums of hell, Blood pool dumplings, and Scary cerebrum, amidst a display of pumpkins, skeletons, and spooky lighting. Here every dish tells a spooky story, blending the thrill of Halloween with the sophistication of fine dining. At INR 3,250 (AI). On October 31. 7 to 11 pm.
Get ready for some spooky surprises on your way with Watson’s limited edition menu. It features a mix of creepy cocktails and smoky dishes that bring the spirit of the season to life. Feast on some chilling specials like the Halloween Mummy bacon wrap chicken & pumpkin and Fungi delight pizza, while sipping on their signature cocktails like the Blood moon or the Vampire kiss. Cocktails from INR 410++; Food from INR 210++. On October 31. Available all day.
Step into 11:11 Reserve this Halloween and soak in its moody candlelit charm. The café celebrates the season with two fall-inspired drinks — a comforting Pumpkin spice latte, blending espresso, milk, and pumpkin purée with hints of cinnamon and clove, and the Pumpkin spice matcha, a creamy matcha twist with pumpkin sweetness and a dusting of cinnamon. At INR 340. Open from 11 am to 1 am.
Prepare for Boos and Booze as The Flying Elephant at Park Hyatt invites you to embrace the spooky season with an unforgettable night of pure fun and celebration. Guests are strongly encouraged to don their most creative costumes to fully immerse themselves in the haunted ambience. Curated packages, including an unlimited alcohol option, ensure festive indulgence and high-energy music. Package starts from INR 3,500 onwards. On October 31. From 8 pm.
Gather your ghouls and goblins for a night of eerie mystery at Six ‘O’ One, The Park’s hauntingly indulgent dinner buffet. The menu is packed with playfully spooky dishes like Caprese eyeballs salad, Harry Potter’s wand (charcoal subzi seekh kebab), and Spookberry velvet cake. Get your appetites ready for a spooky meal. On October 31. 7 pm onwards.
Let your appetite wander into the mysterious at the Spooky Brunch, where fright takes a flavourful turn. Seasonal Tastes at the Westin Chennai transforms into a haunted haven with eerie-eyed mocktails, sinister pumpkin desserts, and sushi shaped into chilling creatures. Come dress in your creepiest best for an afternoon of ghostly music, food, and fun. INR 2,650++. On November 2. 12.30- 3.30 pm.
Indulge in an eerie evening at Mercato, Pullman Chennai’s Spooky Feast Night. This Halloween dinner features a massive 80-item buffet spread, complemented by chilling bloody cocktails and face-painting to complete your look. Guests who arrive in costume will receive complimentary surprises, making it a truly festive and frightening indulgence. At INR 3,250. On October 31. 7 pm onwards.