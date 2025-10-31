Shaken, stirred and fearlessly authentic: Fay Baretto on the art of cocktails
He’s got the sparkle of champagne and the strength of whiskey neat. Fay Baretto doesn’t just make cocktails, but converts them into poetry in a glass. As head of the beverage programme at Scarlett House, Mumbai, he’s not only shaking up the bar scene, but also championing LGBTQ+ voices, all with a splash of courage and a generous pour of passion. In Chennai recently for a bar takeover at Sundays, Fay talks about what keeps his spirits high.
Which cocktail best sums you up?
A Martini — deceptively simple, yet always commanding attention. Much like the drink, I’m straightforward but layered. On the surface, I’m composed and easy to read, but underneath, there are subtle depths that reveal themselves over time — just like a well-crafted Martini.
Most unexpected ingredient that worked?
Mad Honey! It’s a fascinating honey sourced from the Himalayan foothills, made by bees that collect nectar from rhododendrons. It’s been used in traditional medicine in Turkey and Nepal for centuries — from soothing sore throats to easing arthritis. When I used it in a cocktail, its floral sweetness completely transformed the drink. It was unexpected, wholesome, and an instant hit.
If you could only serve three cocktails forever, what would they be?
A Martini, an Old Fashioned, and a Godfather. They cover the full spectrum of moods. The Martini is crisp and confident. The Old Fashioned proves that patience and balance go a long way. And the Godfather — my soft spot — is a smooth blend of strength and sweetness, like the best kind of trouble.
What’s one cocktail that never fails to get the party started?
A Margarita, hands down! It’s fun, bright, and impossible to resist. The balance of salty, sweet, and citrusy flavours instantly sets the tone for a great time.
What’s the biggest cocktail-making myth you wish people would stop believing?
Mixing lots of spirits automatically makes a drink exciting. You can mix them, but it has to be thoughtful — keep it under 200 ml to maintain balance and flavour. More isn’t always better.
You’re given a box of random ingredients — how do you create something new?
I start with textures, then play with pairings until something clicks. It’s like solving a puzzle — every element has to complement the others. By the end, what began as a jumble of ingredients becomes a drink with personality and a story.
What’s one cocktail recipe everyone should know how to make at home?
An Espresso Martini. If you can make a decent espresso, you’re halfway there! It’s simple, sophisticated, and always a crowd-pleaser — perfect to kickstart your day or elevate your evening.
Do great drinks need to follow the spirit + sour + sweet rule?
Not necessarily. Rules can be limiting. The joy of mixology lies in experimentation — discovering unexpected combinations and trusting your palate. Some of my best cocktails came from breaking the so-called rules.
Which classic cocktail do you think is overrated — and how would you improve it?
The Picante. With spicy cocktails becoming trendy, it’s everywhere, but it often feels overdone. I’d scale back the gimmicks and focus on balance — letting the spice enhance the base spirit, not overpower it.
Your guilty pleasure drink?
The Pickleback! It’s not a cocktail, but a shot — whiskey followed by pickle juice. The tangy chaser softens the whiskey’s burn and turns something simple into a playful, flavourful surprise.
