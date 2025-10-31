Shaken, stirred and fearlessly authentic: Fay Baretto on the art of cocktails

He’s got the sparkle of champagne and the strength of whiskey neat. Fay Baretto doesn’t just make cocktails, but converts them into poetry in a glass. As head of the beverage programme at Scarlett House, Mumbai, he’s not only shaking up the bar scene, but also championing LGBTQ+ voices, all with a splash of courage and a generous pour of passion. In Chennai recently for a bar takeover at Sundays, Fay talks about what keeps his spirits high.

Fay Baretto: Mixing courage, creativity, and cocktails with a twist