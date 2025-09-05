Relive your tiffin carrying days with this food festival in Chennai

There was a time when the clink of steel tiffin carriers announced lunch breaks across schools, offices, and train journeys. Each tier revealed a little surprise from home—tamarind rice packed tight, or the vadas that held their crispness despite the steam. That familiar sound of lids being unclipped is something most of us still carry in memory. With the food festival Triplicane Tiffin Club, Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai has reimagined that sentiment. When we experimented, what arrived was not just food, but a slice of nostalgia.
First up was the vegetarian set. As the lids popped open, we began our meal with Keerai wada, which came with a golden crust that gave way to tender insides. We followed this with Kuzhi paniyaram, crisp on the outside, cloud-soft within, and Medhu wada that balanced crunch with the comfort of a fluffy centre. The coconut and tomato chutney as the side only enhanced the whole snacking experience.
The surprise dish was, however, the More kali uppu. Those little white balls, made with the curd had an earthy tang. As soon as the next compartment of the tiffin carrier was opened, it gave out a familiar and comforting smell. It was the Puliyodharai or the tamarind rice. Sharp, tangy, and spiced just right. Alongside it was Rawa kichdi, buttery and flecked with vegetables, offering comfort in every spoon.
For the non-vegetarian course, the mood shifted to something more indulgent. Mutta paniyaram was a surprise, with eggs folded neatly into soft, savoury bites, while the Chicken 65 was crispy yet tender. Meanwhile, the nethli fry delivered crunch and depth. The Chicken kothu parotta with chicken salna was a riot of textures —flaky parotta mingling with masala and tender chicken pieces between them. The pepper chicken was a firecracker, bold and warming, with a peppery kick. We also tried the combination of Attukal paya with idiyappam. It featured tender mutton leg pieces in a silken, spiced broth, paired with the delicate lace of idiyappam that soaked up every drop.
This nostalgic journey ended with two desserts. The Muttai mittai was playful, sweet, and faintly nostalgic of childhood fairs, while the Akkaravadisal was comforting, creamy, luscious, and perfumed with ghee.
Vegetarian sets at INR 1,250++ and Non vegetarian sets at `1,550++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Kari Theory, Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.
