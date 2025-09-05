Relive your tiffin carrying days with this food festival in Chennai

The surprise dish was, however, the More kali uppu. Those little white balls, made with the curd had an earthy tang. As soon as the next compartment of the tiffin carrier was opened, it gave out a familiar and comforting smell. It was the Puliyodharai or the tamarind rice. Sharp, tangy, and spiced just right. Alongside it was Rawa kichdi, buttery and flecked with vegetables, offering comfort in every spoon.

For the non-vegetarian course, the mood shifted to something more indulgent. Mutta paniyaram was a surprise, with eggs folded neatly into soft, savoury bites, while the Chicken 65 was crispy yet tender. Meanwhile, the nethli fry delivered crunch and depth. The Chicken kothu parotta with chicken salna was a riot of textures —flaky parotta mingling with masala and tender chicken pieces between them. The pepper chicken was a firecracker, bold and warming, with a peppery kick. We also tried the combination of Attukal paya with idiyappam. It featured tender mutton leg pieces in a silken, spiced broth, paired with the delicate lace of idiyappam that soaked up every drop.

This nostalgic journey ended with two desserts. The Muttai mittai was playful, sweet, and faintly nostalgic of childhood fairs, while the Akkaravadisal was comforting, creamy, luscious, and perfumed with ghee.

Vegetarian sets at INR 1,250++ and Non vegetarian sets at `1,550++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Kari Theory, Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @Appurvaa_