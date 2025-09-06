Savour authentic South Indian breakfast delicacies at this Chennai café

If you are craving a South Indian breakfast meal that is light on the stomach yet brimming with soul, then Muttram - A Carnatic Canteen is the place to be. Located inside Hibiscus Café in the ECR road, this charming space feels like a gentle ode to our grandmothers’ kitchens, where food was cooked in vessels of clay, iron, stone, and bronze. Here, the flavours of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayali flavours gather in quiet harmony.
We began with the Pessarettu MLA dosa, a green gram crepe paired with soft upma tucked inside. Nutty, hearty, and comforting, it made for a perfect start. The upma inside blended so well with the dosa that you woulld not probably tell them apart.
The Nellore kara dosa, however, was the standout—fiery, flavourful, and bold, the sort of dish that wakes you up better than any alarm clock. It was definitely our favourite of the lots.
Every dosa and idli was served with coconut and tomato chutney, along with sambhar, which enhanced the taste of the dishes even further.
The Thooyamalli idly arrived like little white clouds . It was soft, airy, and so delicate that they practically almost melted at the touch of chutney. In contrast, the Mapillai samba dosa, made from red rice, carried a rustic charm. Crisp yet easy on the stomach, it’s the kind of dosa that lingers on your tongue even after you have finished your meal.
No South Indian breakfast is complete without its faithful companions, which arrived in the shining davaras . At Muttram, the filter coffee is strong and smooth, while the ginger tea offers a warm, spicy embrace, perfect for winding down the meal.
Dishes from INR 100 onwards. 7 am to 11 pm. At Muttram - A Carnatic Canteen, Injambakkam.
