Indulge in Amritsar's rich flavours in Chennai with this latest food festival

Amritsar’s food has always carried a sense of generosity. It is not just about filling your plate but about filling your soul. The city’s flavours are steeped in tradition, and every dish is touched with warmth—be it their humble dal or a ghee-laden kulcha. So when The Westin Chennai decided to celebrate an Amritsar food festival, we went in to experience comfort, spice, and plenty of indulgence.
We began with soups, and they couldn’t have been more different in their approach. The Dal dhaniye ka shorba was hearty, carrying a turmeric kick that balanced beautifully with the earthiness of lentils. It had that homely comfort, almost like something a grandmother would coax you to finish on a winter evening. The Murgh pudhina shorba, on the other hand, was lighter, fragrant, and delicate. Every spoonful felt like it was infused with care, the kind of warmth you can taste long after you’ve put the bowl down.
The kebabs soon followed, and with them, the inseparable mint chutney. The Hari matar ki tikki was soft, herby, and fresh. The green spices lend it both colour and flavour. However, we enjoyed the Kutti mirch chicken tikka more, which stood its ground with boldness. Juicy, fiery, and charred aptly, it had just the right amount of heat to keep us reaching for more.
For mains, the first dish to arrive at our tables was the Murgh saagwala. Tender chicken cooked in spinach gravy, it was comfort on a plate, the richness of greens meeting the soft succulence of the meat and making it a creamy gravy. The Patiala Baigan, a brinjal-based dish, on the other hand, was quite the revelation. Brinjal doesn’t always get its due, but here it was transformed into something rustic and flavourful, layered with spice.
We paired these with the Amritsari stuffed kulcha with ghee, which stole the show. Flaky, indulgent, and oozing with that irresistible sheen of ghee, it felt like the true heart of Amritsar. We couldn’t stop ourselves from tearing into it, letting it soak up gravies and savouring it on its own. It is easily our favourite from the lot.
Dessert brought us a familiar friend—gulab jamun. But instead of being overtly sweet, this one was gentle, with a subtle flavour that made us go back for seconds without hesitation.
Meal for one: INR 2,499 ++ . The food festival is on till September 21. Available only for dinner buffet. 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai, Velachery.
E-mail: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @Appurvaa_