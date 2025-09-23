Kerala flavours find a new home in Anna Nagar

The starters set the tone right away. Eraichi ularthiyadhu comes with a bite. Cooked down to tenderness in masala that clings, this portion is perfect for two to share and to mop up with appams or just as sides.

Pepper, coconut and plenty of crunch at That Mallu Joint

Koon kurumulagu is another early winner, button mushrooms fried in a pepper-spiced batter that cracks just enough before you hit the gooey centre. The turmeric plays spoilsport here and there, but the curry leaves and crunch carry it through.

We were pulled back in with the Inji puli chicken. Chicken wings with a glaze that has all the tangy-sweet notes of ginger and tamarind, sprinkled with sesame seeds. BBQ sauce, but make it Indian.

Karumuru cheera, spinach fried tempura-style with stem and all, is the one to order for kids who hate greens. Squeeze some lemon on top, and even the most reluctant spinach-eater will give in.