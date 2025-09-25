From Sichuan wings to delicate dim sum: Explore this new Asian menu at this premium Chennai restaurant

The Sichuan chicken wings, tossed in numbing pepper made their way to our table then. It was fiery yet addictive, while the Honey chilli lotus stem was crisp, sweet, and just the right side of sticky.

Then came the heart of the affair, the dim sums, one after the other. The Vegetable tempura bao, with its crunchy veg wrapped in soft folds and brightened by tangy mayo, was comfort food with a twist. Meanwhile, the Teriyaki chicken glazed bao was soft, pillowy, and bursting with sweet-savoury chicken. We, however, loved its vegetarian counterpart more. The Yasai gyoza, pan-seared till golden, delivered a gentle crunch before melting into tender, earthy fillings.

Seafood lovers can try the bold and briny Seafood dumpling with XO sauce. But it was the Kimchi mandu with beef that left us spicy, hearty, and thoroughly satisfying.

The Thukpa arrived steaming, its aroma warm and earthy. The broth was gently spiced, wrapping the noodles and greens in a hearty embrace.

For desserts, the Mantao, or those traditional Chinese steamed buns, were like soft clouds, while the Almond pudding was silky, light, and mellow.

Priced at INR 999 . Monday to Friday, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Chin Chin, The Residency, T Nagar.

