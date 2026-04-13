This summer salad menu make a convincing case for meal-in-a-bowl dining

We will be honest. Chennai is hot, and we are trying hard to cope up with it. So the promise of somewhere cool to sit with refreshing food on the table seems like the best idea. And thus Toscano’s newly launched Signature Salad Menu turned out to be the perfect choice for the occasion.
The menu is built around the idea that salads can carry a meal on their own, and the restaurant makes a convincing case for it. Fresh cheeses, seasonal produce, house infusions, and imported ingredients come together in bowls that are light and satisfying. The portions are honest, the flavours are well-balanced, and there is enough variety to keep things interesting across the table.
The Mango and melon salad with smoked fior di latte was a strong opener. Smoked mozzarella alongside melon, mango, and dragonfruit, finished with olives, almonds and a sweet balsamic reduction. The combination of smoky cheese and sweet fruit worked better than expected, and the whole thing felt bright and well-considered.
We had the Cucumber elderflower cooler running alongside the meal, and it was a good call. Fresh, lightly floral and easy to drink, it complemented the food without overshadowing it.
The Burrata, asparagus, mixed mushrooms, truffle shavings, and summer fruits was another striking salad of the afternoon. Melting burrata at the centre, surrounded by roasted mushrooms, asparagus, figs, cherry tomatoes, grapes and a drizzle of truffle honey. We added smoked salmon as an extra, which turned out to be a worthwhile decision. It was a layered plate that delivered on every front.
The Cherry tomatoes, mixed grains, avocado, and feta salad was the most wholesome of the lot. Farro, red rice, and quinoa as the base, with chickpeas, avocado, pesto croutons and a balsamic dressing holding it all together. We added pesto chicken and it became a properly filling meal that did not feel heavy.
Dessert was the Apple and plum cream tart, a short crust shell with pistachio pastry cream, red wine poached plum and a scoop of vanilla ice cream alongside. Quietly elegant and just sweet enough, it was a fitting close to the meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,600++. 11 am - 11 pm. At all Toscano outlets in Chennai