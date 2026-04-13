This summer salad menu make a convincing case for meal-in-a-bowl dining

The Mango and melon salad with smoked fior di latte was a strong opener. Smoked mozzarella alongside melon, mango, and dragonfruit, finished with olives, almonds and a sweet balsamic reduction. The combination of smoky cheese and sweet fruit worked better than expected, and the whole thing felt bright and well-considered.

We had the Cucumber elderflower cooler running alongside the meal, and it was a good call. Fresh, lightly floral and easy to drink, it complemented the food without overshadowing it.

The Burrata, asparagus, mixed mushrooms, truffle shavings, and summer fruits was another striking salad of the afternoon. Melting burrata at the centre, surrounded by roasted mushrooms, asparagus, figs, cherry tomatoes, grapes and a drizzle of truffle honey. We added smoked salmon as an extra, which turned out to be a worthwhile decision. It was a layered plate that delivered on every front.

The Cherry tomatoes, mixed grains, avocado, and feta salad was the most wholesome of the lot. Farro, red rice, and quinoa as the base, with chickpeas, avocado, pesto croutons and a balsamic dressing holding it all together. We added pesto chicken and it became a properly filling meal that did not feel heavy.

Dessert was the Apple and plum cream tart, a short crust shell with pistachio pastry cream, red wine poached plum and a scoop of vanilla ice cream alongside. Quietly elegant and just sweet enough, it was a fitting close to the meal.

Meal for two: INR 1,600++. 11 am - 11 pm. At all Toscano outlets in Chennai