IPL season gets a culinary upgrade with this new match special combo menu in Chennai

For the second innings, we opened with Orange chicken. The first bite delivered crunch, followed by tender meat and a bright citrus glaze that lifted the seasoning. The orange note was lively, giving the dish a clean finish.

We were bowled over by the Steamed fish basket that followed. Arriving in a dim sum basket with elegance, it felt wholesome and restorative. The seabass fillet was delicate and flaky, bathed in a light soy and ginger broth. The combo was complete with a kombucha. We had the one in alphonso mango flavour. Lightly fizzy with a mild tang, it refreshed the palate and cut through the richness of the dishes.

Besides, they also offer a complimentary Yellove cupcake for those who wear yellow during the IPL season. The Yellove cupcake—a cute dessert rather—brought a lighter, playful sweetness to end the meal.

The strength of this menu, we felt lies in how neatly the dishes complement one another. Each course felt considered, making the entire spread easy to share and enjoy.

Available across all The Mayflower outlets.