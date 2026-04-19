This popular café's anniversary menu refresh keeps Chennai hooked

The Prawn arancini were the clear highlight of the starters. Crispy on the outside and properly creamy within, the prawn was incorporated throughout the risotto rather than buried awkwardly in the middle.

The Three cheese quesadilla chicken followed. Chicken, cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan together make for a properly indulgent filling, and the jalapeños kept things lively enough.

The Philly cheesesteak was the kind of sandwich that earns its keep. It featured beef tenderloin strips, smoky BBQ sauce, onions, and cheddar in a soft bun. It leaned into its messiness without apology, but was worth every bite.

The Spanish latte was our anchor for the afternoon, smooth, gently sweet and reliable. The Caramel pecan shake joined it later as a rich, dessert-adjacent indulgence.

Up next, it was time for the pizzas. They have added Pesto chicken and Pesto paneer flavours to the menu, and we had slices from both. They would seem to be siblings at first glance with their appearance and taste. But upon further analysis, you will understand how each have their own distinct elements. The Pesto chicken pizza was punchy and herbaceous, while the Pesto paneer was softer and more delicate.

From their new range of parottas, we opted for the Smash beef parotta. A smashed beef patty, grilled caramalised onions, oyster sauce, and cheddar folded into flaky parotta. It is a genuine combination and it worked rather well.

We closed with the Pondy chicken curry, which we paired with idiyappam. It was definitely a soulful finish. The coconut milk masala had real depth and the chicken was tender throughout. You can also have it with rice or tawa paratha.

Pro tip: If you have a sweet tooth, then don’t miss out on their dessert range and artisanal ice creams.

Meal for two: INR 1,500++. 8 am to 12 am. At all Ciclo Café outlets in Chennai and Puducherry.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_