Dining by the waves on ECR: A coastal food experience in Chennai

When life gives you beach, savour it like grilled fish straight off the coals, smoky, fresh, and best enjoyed with waves for company. Our recent visit to the newly launched Mirabilis on ECR in Chennai felt very much in that spirit. The sun was out in all its fiery glory when we arrived, absolutely in no mood for compromise, but we did not really mind it much, as the desire of dining by the beach and sea breeze kept us in high spirits.
The restaurant is thoughtfully laid out across two levels. Downstairs offers a cool, air-conditioned dining room, while upstairs leans into a more relaxed, open-air lounge format, both with a bar in tow. The upper deck, in particular, carries a certain effortless charm. It is breezy, unhurried, and perfectly suited for those drawn-out meals that drift into sunset without anyone checking the time.
We opened with the Curry Leaf Sriracha Fish, and it immediately set a high bar. The dry-aged fish has a pleasing firmness and a deeper flavour profile, lifted beautifully by the aromatic curry leaf butter. The sriracha brings a gentle heat that builds gradually, while a hint of burnt lime cuts through with a bright, citrusy edge that keeps things well balanced.
Next up, the Chicken Pepper Fry Tartine delivered a clever blend of familiarity and finesse. The pepper chicken is robust and warming, with that signature South Indian spice profile, while caramelised onions introduce a mellow sweetness. Served on soft milk bread, it absorbs all the juices, resulting in a rather indulgent open sandwich that feels both comforting and elevated.
Firm members of the dumpling brigade, we were rather pleased when the Corn and Truffle Dumplings made their entrance. The filling leans on sweet corn, offering gentle pops of natural sweetness, while the truffle cream lends an earthy depth with a subtle touch of indulgence. It carries a certain richness, yet remains surprisingly light on the palate, never tipping into anything overly heavy.
To drink, the Mirabilis Island Reserve stood out as something rather special. A layered mix of jamun, berries, and tender coconut foam, it is equal parts visual and flavour experience. The jamun brings a tangy depth, the berries lighten it, and the coconut foam rounds everything off with a soft, tropical finish. It is best enjoyed slowly, allowing the layers to come together with each sip.
By this point, we were quite full and in no real position to do justice to a main course, but the Flying Noodles were too intriguing to pass up. Bringing a touch of Cantonese flair, the dish arrives with its now-viral presentation, chopsticks poised mid-air so the noodles appear to float. It is a bit of theatre, but an enjoyable one. The noodles themselves are wok-tossed with chicken, carrying a gentle smokiness that adds depth without overwhelming the palate. Kept deliberately light on sauce, the dish allows the texture of the noodles and the savoury notes of the chicken to come through cleanly. Straightforward in approach, yet quietly satisfying.
Dessert, we believe, is a hug that lingers, and there is invariably room for one more. Here, the Basque Cheesecake rose to the occasion with ease. The gently burnt top brings a whisper of caramelised bitterness, giving way to a centre that is soft, creamy, and delicately set. It is indulgent without being overly sweet, with a light tang that keeps each bite balanced and quietly inviting you back for another.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl