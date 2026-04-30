Dining by the waves on ECR: A coastal food experience in Chennai

Next up, the Chicken Pepper Fry Tartine delivered a clever blend of familiarity and finesse. The pepper chicken is robust and warming, with that signature South Indian spice profile, while caramelised onions introduce a mellow sweetness. Served on soft milk bread, it absorbs all the juices, resulting in a rather indulgent open sandwich that feels both comforting and elevated.

Firm members of the dumpling brigade, we were rather pleased when the Corn and Truffle Dumplings made their entrance. The filling leans on sweet corn, offering gentle pops of natural sweetness, while the truffle cream lends an earthy depth with a subtle touch of indulgence. It carries a certain richness, yet remains surprisingly light on the palate, never tipping into anything overly heavy.

To drink, the Mirabilis Island Reserve stood out as something rather special. A layered mix of jamun, berries, and tender coconut foam, it is equal parts visual and flavour experience. The jamun brings a tangy depth, the berries lighten it, and the coconut foam rounds everything off with a soft, tropical finish. It is best enjoyed slowly, allowing the layers to come together with each sip.