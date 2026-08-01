Eelam Tamil Food Festival in Chennai showcases Sri Lanka’s rich vegetarian heritage

Chennai is a city with a deep relationship with Tamil food. But the Tamil table is broader than most people have had the chance to discover, and Cookgramam’s Eelam Tamil Food Festival is a reminder of that. Drawing on the culinary traditions of the Tamil-speaking regions of Sri Lanka, the festival presents vegetarian recipes gathered from Eelam Tamil families.

This Chennai food fest celebrates Eelam Tamil veg heritage

We settled in and began with the Rambai ilai thengai paal saru, a coconut milk-based soup that opened proceedings on a calm note. This was a fragrant one, thanks to the pandan leaves in it.

The starters further introduced the vocabulary of Eelam Tamil cooking clearly. The Mallung salad, a Sri Lankan staple of finely shredded greens with grated coconut and spices, was fresh and well-balanced. The Seeni kilangu cutlet with the fillings of yam was a warm and homely dish that was rightly crispy. For the best result, pair it with the accompanying honey dip. If you are looking for a sweet starter, then go for the Lanariya or the idiappam that is served with a jackfruit paste on top.