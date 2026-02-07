Find nostalgia and modern flavours at this new café in Chennai

We started off with Moonbakes’ bestselling dish, Baklava tart, which contains the exact flavour profile of baklava, neatly packed into a tart shell. Next was Rose and pistachio cake, where the nutty taste of pistachio blended well with the creamy rose texture.

One item that we felt had the perfect elements of nostalgia and flavour was the Honey cake. The cake, which was reminiscent of our good old honey cakes, was reflected beautifully in these pastries with jam toppings on them. With the right amount of sweetness, this was one dish that we couldn’t stop eating.

We then took a break from the sweet mode and switched to the savoury dishes with Chicken makhani bun. The in-house- made soft bun encased the tender chicken pieces almost perfectly. Same with the Pav bhaji bun. Here the pav took the form of a bun, holding the bhaji within it.

We continued on the bun trail with the cafe’s Cream bun next. The soft bun sliced into halves with cream inside was simple yet immensely satisfying with the cream playing the perfect glue between the buns.

The Caramel custard pudding, meanwhile, was perfectly jiggly, with a smooth, silky finish, and well-rounded caramel notes.

Desserts continued with a Rose milk tres leches, which was light and milky, soaking up the floral flavours without becoming heavy. The Vanilla berry cake offered a gentle contrast and had airy vanilla sponge layered with tart berries that cut through the sweetness.

Before leaving, we also sampled the wholesome and chewy Honey oats and raisin cookies, and the moist and comforting Banana cake—the kind you’d happily come back for, again and again.

Items start from INR 100. 10 am to 2 am. At Moonbakes, Anna Nagar, Chennai.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_