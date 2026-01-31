What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (January 30 - February 5 2026)

Chennai is bustling with events this week, ranging from fashion, photography, and comedy. Take a look.
January 31 | Marina Beach
Capture the ethereal beauty of the Marina shoreline at dawn during this community photowalk. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a mobile-photography enthusiast, this session offers an opportunity to click your favourite frames across the shores. If you do not have a camera, then simply bring your own SD card to save your masterpieces. Free (registration required). Starts at 6 am. Meeting point at Light House.
January 30 | RA Puram
Breathe easy in the breezy summer collection from Tilla, an Ahmedabad-based studio renowned for its fusion of traditional craft and modern minimalism. This three-day showcase features an array of tops, tunics, and kaftans in lightweight silk, cotton, and organza, all celebrating the intricate beauty of handmade Indian textiles. Till January 31. INR 4,000 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers Road.
January 30 | Thiruvanmiyur
Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of Indian artistry at Kalaa Utsav, a grand exhibition-cum-sale featuring everything from Dhokra art jewellery to organic pen kalamkaris. Sourced from master artisans across the country, the bazaar offers a unique chance to discover tribal embroidery from Sittilingi Valley, moonj baskets from Uttar Pradesh, and even varieties of flowering plants. Till February 8. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.
January 31 | Alwarpet
Lose yourself in an evening of ruhaniyat as storyteller Laksh Maheshwari, popularly known as Single Handedly, decodes the timeless philosophies of Sufi legends with his special Ishq Sufiyana. Blending captivating storytelling with the resonant power of Qawwalis, the performance traverses the poetic worlds of Amir Khusrow and Bulleh Shah before diving into the tragic emotional depths of Laila Majnu. INR 699 onwards. 8 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.
January 31 | Kodambakkam
Step away from the screen and rediscover the unscripted magic of live theatre with Kalakki, an immersive stage performance designed to evoke “the good old days.” This bilingual production (Tamil and English) promises a high-energy blend of mischief, nostalgia, and emotions. INR 199. Starts at 5 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.
January 30 | PVR
Experience a unique cinematic experiment as Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari lead Gandhi Talks, an ambitious silent dark comedy. Set against a backdrop of financial desperation and a collapsing business empire, the narrative relies entirely on visual storytelling and a powerful score by AR Rahman to explore the ironies of modern life. In theatres.
February 2 | ECR
Step into the future of fashion at ADVAIT 7.0, a three-day trade fair designed to bridge the gap between Indian manufacturers and global retailers. Hosted by Apparel Manufacturers of India (AMI), this mega zonal fair spans over 1,00,000 sq ft and showcases the latest collections from home-grown brands across Jaipur, Surat, and Mumbai. Till February 4. 9 am to 7 pm. At RK Convention Centre.
February 1 | Chetpet
Prepare for a rhythmic rollercoaster as Manhar Seth brings his special, Main Shayar Toh Nahi, to the city. Manhar blends soul-stirring poetry with sharp observational comedy and navigates the messy, hilarious, and often poignant journey of love, heartbreak, and growing up. INR 499 onwards. 8 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
February 1 | Pallikarnai
Celebrate the spirit of Chennai’s seniors at Mudhiyor Thiruvizha (Elders Fest) 2026, a vibrant day-long festival bringing together over 400 residents from 20+ old age homes. Organised by VTVO and TQI volunteers, the event features a nostalgic mix of traditional games, marble mania, and stage performances, all designed to foster community and connection. Entry free. 8.30 am to 5 pm. At DAV School.