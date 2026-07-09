From coconut espresso coolers to curry leaf chocolate mousse, The Brunch Theory redefines brunch in Chennai

Every few months, KNK Road adds a new name to a list that already includes some of Chennai’s most interesting places to eat. The former residential stretch of Nungambakkam has evolved steadily into the city’s most fashionable lifestyle destination, and The Brunch Theory is the newest addition to that story. Built around a simple idea, dishes that are easy to eat, and flavourful without being heavy, it arrived with a menu that covered considerably more ground than the format might suggest.

The Brunch Theory brings inventive, light brunches to Chennai

We began with the drinks, which gave us a good read on the kitchen's instincts. The Coconut espresso cooler was well-calibrated and easy to enjoy, the coconut smoothing out the coffee's edge without losing the character of either. The Banana bread latte was the richer of the two, warm and gently sweet. The Kraft signature MAB, mango, apple and banana blended with hung curd and milk, was clean and refreshing, the hung curd giving it a body that made it more than just a fruit drink.