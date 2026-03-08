Where to wine, dine and celebrate Women’s Day in Chennai this weekend

From spirited brunches that stretch well into the afternoon to opulent dinners lit by golden chandeliers, Chennai’s luxury hotels are rolling out the red carpet for Women’s Day. Take your pick and celebrate the women in your life—your friends, family, mentors, or even yourself —at these special culinary events.
Indulge in an afternoon of sophistication at the Women’s Day Brunch, hosted at The Leela Palace. This curated celebration goes beyond the plate, offering an enchanting atmosphere complete with a thematic picture booth for capturing memories, soulful live musical performances, and a whimsical magic show to delight guests of all ages. From global gourmet live stations to artisanal patisserie, the experience is designed as a grand tribute to the strength and elegance of the modern woman. On March 8. INR 4,050 (Non-Alcoholic), INR 4,950 (Alcoholic), INR 5,950 (Sparkling). 12 pm – 3.30 pm (China XO); 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm (Spectra); 7 pm – 11 pm (Jamavar). At The Leela Palace Chennai.
Toast to the spirit of individuality and resilience with Diva’s Delight, a curated evening of culinary excellence. Women guests dining at the hotel’s signature restaurants—including Ottimo Cucina Italiana, Royal Vega, and Pan Asian—will be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbly as a celebratory gesture. Irrespective of whether you are craving Italian plates or authentic Asian flavours, have each of those crafted dish serves with a toast on the side as a tribute to the inspiring women who shape our world. March 8. 7 pm – 11.30 pm. At ITC Grand Chola, Guindy.
Escape the rush and settle into a leisurely celebration of womanhood with Her Kinda Brunch at the iconic Park Hyatt Chennai. This vibrant Sunday afternoon at The Flying Elephant is designed for those who believe the best way to honour the day is through shared laughter, exceptional cuisine, and the luxury of time. To honour the occasion, all women dining at this iconic venue can enjoy a special 20 per cent discount on their meal. March 8. 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.
Ditch the mundane and celebrate the formidable spirit of womanhood at Svar’s Women’s Day Grand Buffet, where the table is set with stories. Be a part of the heartfelt tribute that spans over three indulgent days that offers a sprawling multicuisine spread, balancing bold global flavours with soul-warming comfort dishes. Whether you are raising a toast with colleagues or enjoying a long-overdue luncheon with the leading ladies in your life, the elegant ambiance and service ensure the spotlight remains firmly on you. March 6–8 March. INR 999++. For lunch & dinner. At Svar, Turyaa Chennai.
Celebrate the influential women in your life at Colony’s Her World Brunch, a curated multicuisine spread designed to evoke the warmth of home and heritage. The menu features a nostalgic collection of dishes inspired by the personal food memories of the chefs, alongside vibrant live counters, nourishing wellness bowls, and a rather decadent celebratory dessert bar. On March 8. At INR 2,200++ (Special 50 per cent discount for women). 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Colony, The Raintree, St Mary’s Road.
A weekend-long celebration awaits you at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai. In the spirit of womanhood, the hotel offers a curated retreat for women to unwind across its signature venues. Guests can begin with a rejuvenating spa session where every booking includes a complimentary foot massage. As the evening unfolds, Kari Theory hosts an exclusive Women’s Hour featuring complimentary cocktails, while the Governor’s Hearth food festival at Ministry of Chutneys provides a backdrop with complimentary mocktails for all women guests. March 6–8. Women’s Hour: 6 pm – 8 pm. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.
Women’s Day Brunch at Six ‘O’ One blends a thoughtfully curated multicuisine spread with an intimate canvas-and-paint experience, allowing your creative expression to take centre stage. If you are looking for an event to acknowledge the multifaceted spirit of womanhood, then Palate ‘n Palette would be the perfect afternoon to nourish both her soul and the senses. Expect a sophisticated space to gather, dine, and create lasting memories. March 8. INR 2,299 (Without Alcohol), `3,099 (With Alcohol). 12.30 pm onwards. At Six ‘O’ One, The Park Chennai.
Looking for a perfect setting for a meaningful reunion or a joyful family feast dedicated to those women who lead and inspire? Then head to Cilantro. The diner is offering a spirited Women’s Day celebration to honour the achievements of those that inspire you. Under the theme Give to Gain, this special lunch and dinner event at Le Royal Méridien Chennai offers a vibrant space to gather, support, and empower one another over an exceptional culinary spread. March 8. Lunch: 12 pm – 3 pm; Dinner: 7 pm – 11 pm. At Cilantro, Le Royal Méridien Chennai.