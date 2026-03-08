Where to wine, dine and celebrate Women’s Day in Chennai this weekend

Escape the rush and settle into a leisurely celebration of womanhood with Her Kinda Brunch at the iconic Park Hyatt Chennai. This vibrant Sunday afternoon at The Flying Elephant is designed for those who believe the best way to honour the day is through shared laughter, exceptional cuisine, and the luxury of time. To honour the occasion, all women dining at this iconic venue can enjoy a special 20 per cent discount on their meal. March 8. 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.