Comfort, surprise, and bold flavours at Chennai's inventive new diner

The Railway beetroot cutlet nodded affectionately to its railway canteen inspiration, crumb-fried and served with a red chilli peanut sauce that we scraped clean. Inspired by Abbas’s Sindhi mother-in-law, the generous bowl of My MIL’s daal pakwaan was comforting and it felt like something a good cook had been making for years. The Elaneer pakoda was a genuine surprise, crispy coconut tempura with a tamarind and curry leaf ketchup that was beautifully executed. We were trying this variety of pakoda for the first time.

The Naga chilli mushroom arrived with real heat and a smoky naga chilli oil that lingered pleasantly.

From the large plates, the gently spiced Smoked masoor pulao, the flaky and indulgent Scallion parmesan chur chur parotta, and the rich and creamy Malai kofta were the standouts.

Dessert brought the Falooda baraf gola, pure nostalgia in a glass, and the Nichani’s filter coffee pudding, which carried just the right amount of coffee flavour without overwhelming the palate. Both were a fine way to end a meal full of happy surprises.

Meal for two: INR 2,000. Tuesday to Sunday. 7 pm to 11 pm. Open for lunch from May 5: 12 pm to 3 pm. At Poppadum, Kilpauk, Chennai.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

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