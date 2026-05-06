Chennai’s new jazz-soaked lounge serves creative cocktails and comfort classics

Picture this. A calming ambience filled with mellow down lights and a soothing scent in the air, delicious food and drinks before you, with soulful jazz playing in the background. That is what Triniti, the newest lounge bar in the city, brings to the table. For those looking for a place to properly wind down, this is a solid contender. The interiors fuse modern luxury with vintage charm, featuring cosy seating, tall chairs and a mix of classic and contemporary art that adds real depth and character to the space.

Triniti blends live jazz, creative cocktails, and nostalgic plates

We got the evening going with cocktails, and the Golden weave arrived first. Inspired by Kanchipuram’s master weavers, it brought together turmeric, passion fruit gin, tea syrup and black lime into something vibrant and beautifully balanced—a strong opening statement.