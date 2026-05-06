Chennai’s new jazz-soaked lounge serves creative cocktails and comfort classics

Picture this. A calming ambience filled with mellow down lights and a soothing scent in the air, delicious food and drinks before you, with soulful jazz playing in the background. That is what Triniti, the newest lounge bar in the city, brings to the table. For those looking for a place to properly wind down, this is a solid contender. The interiors fuse modern luxury with vintage charm, featuring cosy seating, tall chairs and a mix of classic and contemporary art that adds real depth and character to the space.
We got the evening going with cocktails, and the Golden weave arrived first. Inspired by Kanchipuram’s master weavers, it brought together turmeric, passion fruit gin, tea syrup and black lime into something vibrant and beautifully balanced—a strong opening statement.
The starters followed in good company. The Avocado and green chick pea chaat was a healthy opener, featuring avocado mash with edamame, puffed black rice, radish and a spiked mustard oil dressing that gave it a welcome punch.
The Beetroot feta bake with spiced honey and za’atar drizzle was another favourite. Roasted beetroot baked with a light feta topping, finished with warm spiced honey and a touch of za’atar. Earthy, gently sweet and just crisp enough, with the beetroot never threatening to overpower the other elements.
Then came the pocket-sized wonders in the form of Button idlis with gunpowder and coconut. Soft mini idlis tossed in peanut gunpowder, served on a bed of coconut and coriander chutney, it was comforting, well-spiced and very easy to finish in one go.
By this point the next round of cocktails had made their way to the table. The Crimson, a bold blend of red rice, vodka, grapes and miso, paid tribute to the Coromandel paddy fields with real conviction. The George Town followed, a refined mix of lavender brandy, lime and floral notes that felt elegant and celebratory in equal measure.
The Braised mutton in flaky paratha folds was one of the evening’s highlights. Slow-cooked mutton tucked into flaky paratha with a caper onion relish, the spicy and slightly sweet balance worked very well indeed.
Mains brought the Signature pongal with mutton curry, homely yet elevated, and the Burmese mohinga bowl, a comforting tangle of rice noodles, soft-boiled egg, chicken and banana stem broth with a lovely lightness to it.
We then moved to Jazz alley and the Clarinet, two cocktails that wore their Chennai identity proudly and sent us out into the night on a very good note.
Dessert delivered on all counts. The Warm flourless chocolate soufflé with whiskey creme anglaise was rich and deeply satisfying, while the homemade ice creams, Old monk dark chocolate and caramel crunch and Baileys Irish cream, were both worth every spoonful.
Meal for two: INR 2,000++ (excluding alcohol). 11 am to 12 am. Live jazz music on Fridays and Saturdays. At Triniti, The Residency Towers, T Nagar, Chennai.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
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