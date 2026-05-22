A cross-country weekend feast of diverse regional spices and authentic biryanis in Chennai

Biriyani has a way of turning a regular dinner into an occasion. The moment the lid lifts and the first waft of spiced steam escapes, conversation pauses and appetites sharpen. That is precisely the mood at Hyatt Regency’s ongoing The Great Indian Biryani Festival, where every weekend spotlights a different regional interpretation of India’s favourite dish. We landed there during the Thalassery showcase and walked straight into a buffet feast built on the fragrance of jeerakasala rice.

This pan-Indian weekend feast showcases diverse regional spice profiles and slow-cooked biryanis

The Quail biriyani was the first one to be tried. Light, aromatic, and beautifully balanced, the tiny grains carried flavour without feeling overwhelming. The quail itself was tender and well marinated, slipping off the bone with ease. We completed the dish with raita, salna, and appalam.

There was also a robust Beef preparation that drew attention for its bold flavours and hearty character. A spoonful of Ghee rice in between helped reset the palate and reminded us how satisfying simplicity can be.