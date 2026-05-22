A cross-country weekend feast of diverse regional spices and authentic biryanis in Chennai

Biriyani has a way of turning a regular dinner into an occasion. The moment the lid lifts and the first waft of spiced steam escapes, conversation pauses and appetites sharpen. That is precisely the mood at Hyatt Regency’s ongoing The Great Indian Biryani Festival, where every weekend spotlights a different regional interpretation of India’s favourite dish. We landed there during the Thalassery showcase and walked straight into a buffet feast built on the fragrance of jeerakasala rice.
The Quail biriyani was the first one to be tried. Light, aromatic, and beautifully balanced, the tiny grains carried flavour without feeling overwhelming. The quail itself was tender and well marinated, slipping off the bone with ease. We completed the dish with raita, salna, and appalam.
There was also a robust Beef preparation that drew attention for its bold flavours and hearty character. A spoonful of Ghee rice in between helped reset the palate and reminded us how satisfying simplicity can be.
The Fish biriyani surprised us next. Flaky pieces of fish held their shape within the rice, absorbing the masala while retaining their delicate texture. It was a coastal and comforting affair. Alongside it, the Prawns peera added a lovely contrast. The prawns were cooked just right, and the coconut-heavy preparation brought a mild sweetness that worked brilliantly with the spice.
We went for the Attirachi kanthari chaps aka mutton chaps next, which were rich, deeply spiced and slow cooked to the point of surrender. With rice and Meen mulakitta curry on the side, our plate slowly started turning into a complete Kerala spread. The curry had a sharp, fiery tang that cut through the richness of the meats and rice.
Next up was the Kannur mutton biriyani with tender pieces of the meat blending well in a pool of well-cooked rice. We also opted for the Cheera cutlet, which was something unique. It had the herb flavour mixed within the cutlet base.
By putting different regional Indian profiles at the forefront each week, the festival elegantly dismantles the notion that biriyani has a single culinary identity.
Meal for one: INR 2,599 ++. On till May 31. Every Friday, Saturday,and Sunday. 7 pm–11 pm. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.