Since Pricol Gourmet Pvt Ltd has taken over the management of Green Meadows resort down ECR — one thing is for sure — this is going to be a place of plenty. With restaurant brands like Double Roti, Savya Rasa, Soy Soi and more recently, collaboration with Bread & Chocolate, under their belt — the firm has for the first time entered the hospitality arena and we are told that there are exciting plans afoot that include bespoke banquet facilities. They announced the makeover of the property by launching the Origin restobar last month and more recently, the elegant Bayroot restaurant.

Palate pleaser

We catch up with one of the partners, Nikesh Lamba, over a big spread of Mediter ranean delights at the multi-cuisine restaurant that was opened last week. If first impressions are to go by — the mushroom soup has us sighing in comfort. A smooth purée of roasted fungi, it is poured over a mushroom pâté that blends into the soup immediately. The quintessential Mezzeh platter at Bayroot has an exciting range of hummus’ where we find ourselves gravitating towards the beetroot hummus, the orbs of shanklish and the moutabal. The Arabic Mixed Grill platter is worthy of a meal for two and a couple of beers from Origin might be a good idea at this point.

Gnocchi affair

A must-have, the Khroof Moussaka is robust and delicious and we instantly regret our earlier greed by filling ourselves with starters. The Lamb Moussaka sits on a disc of grilled eggplant and has broiled pine nuts and tahini sauce. Meanwhile, the grilled seabass was perfectly cooked — but pairing it with the sago pongal was a surprise. Finally, we lost our hearts to the simplest dish — the gnocchi in brown butter. This one wins us over with delicate, simple flavours along with the crunch of water chestnuts — though we did neglect the garnish of duck crackling that was too strong flavoured. For dessert, we stayed with the Mediterranean section and dug into delicious rolls of Pistachio Stuffed Baklava. Crisp, sweet and nutty, it didn’t really need the pista ice cream to seal the deal for us.

Meal for two Rs 1,500

Bar code

Sipping on a cocktail infused with toasted coconut and passion fruit, with the smell of the sea in the air — we are quickly smitten by Green Meadows resort’s new watering hole. Called Origin, this restobar didn’t get the name accidentally. A nod to the growing popularity of ‘gin’, it celebrates the spirit with some exotic cocktails even as we are munching on tiny appams stuffed with delicious and spicy prawn masala. With thumping music and a beach feel to the interiors, the 100-seater has two sections besides an outdoor seating option.