From grabbing a cuppa for the road to languorously lingering at the dining table - the quarantine has brought back some joys of eating at home leisurely. However, the art of brewing a good filter coffee or a cafe level hot chocolate still defies some of us. Well, we got you covered and have a list of steaming hot options for your teatime brew, that will come to your doorstep.

Decadent tales

Earlier this year, Zuka Café in Chennai went the cloud kitchen route. This weekend, much to our delight, they are launching the Pour Over hot chocolate. Just pour hot milk over swirling ganache of Single Origin Madagascar Chocolate (founder Srinath Balachandran’s favourite) and chocolate buttons to recreate their famous signature. Makes a 200 ml drink @ INR 220.

South vibes

Lakshmi Krishnaswamy’s coffee kit has a generous 330 ml of coffee decoction and some tiffin item, biscuits, along with milk and sweeteners. This brew is dark and strong and we suggest you add a generous amount of foamy milk and recreate the typical South Indian filter coffee by pouring it frothily into the steel dabara that comes with the kit. @ INR 699.

Smokin’ hot

One for the discerning palate, the Bengaluru-based Maverick & Farmer’s artisanal and unconventional Ol’ Smoky is the perfect conversation starter. Don’t go further than a splash of milk to savour and do justice to the unique fruity-smokey flavour. Using fresh Arabica coffee beans — this one could possibly be the world’s first cold-smoked coffee. Open to customisation, 200 grams @ INR 499.

Black is beautiful

The Farmgate's ready-made coffee decoction called the ‘X’ Brew, ticks all the boxes for us. Lakshman Sevugan, the founder of the brand tells us — “Namma Chennai has the local filter coffee feel, while the Purist blend is for a strong black coffee”. For the wannabe coffee drinkers, there is the gentler Mellow coming up next, a great base for cold brews. 110 ml @ INR 50.