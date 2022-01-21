Cafe Offbeat CCU's ongoing Mughlai festival should be in your must-visit list this winter

Café Offbeat CCU that’s known for its comforting all-day breakfast platters and delightful High Teas has come up with a delectable Mughlai Festival that offers some mouth-watering preparations from Awadhi cuisine. Soak in some winter sun while digging into biryanis, chaaps, rezalas, kebabs and other distinctive Mughlai creations. Laden with fresh meat, aromatic spices and herbs and other essential ingredients, the flavourful dishes are as close to the nawabi recipes as one can get.

Timings: Noon to 10 pm.

Meal for two: Rs 800 ++