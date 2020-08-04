On Sunday, Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a photo of her boys. In the picture, Natasha can be seen sitting on the bed holding a bouquet of red roses while her fiance Hardik Pandya is standing behind her, cradling their newborn.



"My family (heart emoji) my (world emoji) @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys," she wrote alongside the picture, which currently has 718K likes.

Pandya dropped a heart emoji on the picture.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on July 30.