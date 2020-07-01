It was in January this year that Nilormi Chowdhuri got back to Hyderabad, to start her own pâtisserie armed with all the knowledge after her graduation from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Unfortunately it was then that the pandemic hit but it didn’t derail her plan entirely as she did end up opening her online baking store, The Hungry Patissier. “Although I studied Hotel management, I was always keen on taking up baking. Even as a child I was so drawn to it,” says the 24-year-old. Although she is based out of Begumpet, her father and her deliver throughout the city from Madhapur to Secunderabad and so on. “Given COVID-19, we thought it would be safer if we just kept the channel of delivery between dad and I. As it is just the two of us it is easier to follow safety norms, keeping in mind the pandemic as well,” she says.

At the moment, she accepts orders through direct messages on Instagram. Her made-to-order choux buns, pastries, brownies and customised birthday cakes have received quite a bit of appreciation on social media as well. What influences her bakes and the savoury she creates is her time in Paris and all that she learnt from there. She mentions that one of her favourite pastimes while she was there was to try pastries at quaint parisian cafés. “The way the French made these desserts and the techniques they used were novel. I also did a Boulangerie course, and made fresh bread as well,” she shares.

Among the savoury entrées she makes, the current favourite happens to be Chicken Quiches, loaded with all the goodness of cheese. That apart, her Fudgy Brownies with the Belgian variety of chocolate - Callebaut - has become quite popular around town. One can also order cupcakes, eclairs, choux buns and liquor chocolates. The choux buns come in various flavours like chocolate, vanilla raspberry and blueberry and for the Liquor Chocolates have all the goodness of Bailey's Irish Cream and Kahlua.





Rs 550 for chicken quiches.

RS 140 per pack of two brownies.

