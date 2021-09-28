Delhi hotel brings brunch for the globetrotter

There is an air of festivity almost as if announcing the arrival of the upcoming season. It is that time of the year in the city when everything feels celebratory. The flowers will soon bloom in all its glory while the markets will be decked up with fairy lights. At such an opportune time, one of Delhi's iconic hotels decided a timely restart of its most loved traditions.

Celebrating their launch yesterday, The Imperial's 1911 Restaurant, Janpath, hosted its Sunday Brunch, as a coterie of epicures from Delhi walked in to savour the grand fare. Anticipation and energy - while waiting for the delectable spread - was at an all-time high. The restaurant organised an assortment of cuisines that is bound to satiate a globetrotter.

An ambient affair

The corridors of this historic luxury hotel have witnessed bustling activity after a hiatus. The Victorian artifacts seemed to have come to life even as the lavish brunch spread from the indoors to the terrace area. Established in 1936, The Imperial has been privy to the historical upheavals witnessed by the city. In all its Victorian glory, the hotel still exudes old-world charm.

For example, the piece de résistance at 1911 is a white table called the 'Gandhi table' - Mahatma Gandhi was served breakfast on it during pre-independence days. Overlooking a verdant expanse, 1911 is a perfect place to enjoy a weekend meal.

It is this ambience that the hotel’s loyalists have missed for their leisurely Sunday brunch. According to Vijay Wanchoo, Sr. Executive Vice President and GM, The Imperial New Delhi, it is crucial to restart tourism now, and the Sunday Brunch at 1911 is an effort to add to that.

He says, "We take pride in promoting the United Nations World Tourism Organization's theme 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth', for World Tourism Day 2021. It is time to rethink and recreate those moments that our guests have missed during the hard-hitting second wave of the pandemic."

"We're celebrating cultures and fostering tourism - an art installation has been placed in our lobby featuring India’s cultural diversity - showing enriching journeys and highlighting equal opportunities for all, with the resurgence of tourism," he adds.

Hearty platters

The return of this Brunch is special as its new avatar features delicacies from around the world including Middle Eastern, Italian, French, Thai, Chinese, and a variety of Indian fare. So if the live, al fresco counters were equipped with delicious shawarmas, falafel wraps, and grills, the indoors boasted a range of cheese, cold cuts, and more.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Executive Sous Chef at The Imperial New Delhi, says, "The Brunch offerings include starters and salads in small portions and specially-crafted healthy delights. It includes home cured and preserved cold meats, home smoked duck, hand-made pasta, sugar-free desserts, French pastry including éclairs, mille feuille, among others."