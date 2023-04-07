A royal treat at Pink Elephant 

As we crossed the threshold of the newly-opened Pink Elephant, we were instantly transported to bygone eras of royal grandeur. The ambience was resplendent with ornate tapestries, gilded furnishings, and intricate carvings that bespoke of a time when regal pomp and circumstance were the norms. Our senses were enraptured by the opulent surroundings, which were a testament to the skill of the artisans who had crafted them. The rich scent of exotic spices and incense sailed through the air, further immersing us in the atmosphere of the dining hall, and preparing us for a feast befitting the royal court.



As the chef worked diligently in the kitchen, his expertise wafting from the pots and pans was enough to make any mouth water. The first dish to emerge from the kitchen was the Sahi Chicken Shorba, a soup of delicate spices and cream that enlivened our taste buds and heightened our appetite for what was to come. The first sip revealed a harmonious blend of cumin, coriander, and cardamom, and the tender pieces of chicken added a pleasing depth of flavour. The rich, creamy broth was a sight to behold, with golden hues swirling and dancing in the bowl — setting the tone for the regal fare to follow.

The mixologist sprang into action, dexterously crafting Kesaria from the tavern menu — a libation that proved to be a refreshing and bewitching wrench on the classic gin and tonic. The bright saffron hue and floral aroma immediately caught our attention, and the initial sip exposed a nuanced interplay of botanicals and spices, with a subtle sweetness that lingered on the tongue. All this, while the chef carries on. The juicy cubes of watermelon were interspersed with crisp slices of cucumber and feta cheese, while a sprinkle of cumin and chilli powder added a touch of warmth and depth to The Spiced Watermelon Salad — a veritable work of art, with a vibrant medley of colours and textures that exhilarated our gastronomic senses while enchanting our palates.

The Soft Shell Crab was a true showstopper, with a crispy exterior giving way to succulent, tender flesh within. Its rich umami taste was complemented by a delicate leap of sweetness, and our gourmet pilgrimage was upgraded with every bite. Likewise, the Mutton Dahi Vada was a revelation, with tender chunks of meat mingling with fluffy, tangy vada and a rich yoghurt sauce that added a touch of decadence. The spices were expertly balanced, with just enough heat to please our discerning Epicurean desires. The chef’s art is endless and we wanted to explore more of it — the Jackfruit Tacos were a playful and inventive take on traditional Mexican cuisine, with slightly tangy fruit lending an indelible twist to the savoury beef and crunchy slaw. The tortillas were warm and soft, and we could not help but marvel at the platter’s ingenuity. And, our lives depended on the Rose Kalakand Cannoli, a dessert that was as stunning to behold as it was luscious to eat. The quaint rose petals were a visual feast, while the rich and creamy kalakand filling provided a decadent finish to our meal.

₹2,000 for two. At Kondapur.

