Mango mania!

Summer fruits and the season's special treats are some of the few things that make us look forward to the hotter months in Hyderabad despite the excruciating heat. We decided to check out Xoxolatl's latest offering - their season’s special Mango based desserts that will be served fresh out of the oven all summer.

Currently, the bakery offers three variants to order - a Mango 'Tiffin' Cake, a pretty Mango Swiss Roll and a Classic Mango Cake topped with house-made mango purée and fresh fruit. We chose the Mango Tiffin Cake which is quite a unique offering in Hyderabad. The cake was delivered in a pretty round turquoise tin box with vintage design detailing. Once opened, we found a generous serving of layered Mango cake that fit snugly into the 'tiffin', making it ideal to dig into, right from the case.

Speaking of the unique tiffin-style packaging, Ashmeet Singh Dua, founder of Xocolatl said, "We found that people often find it difficult to carry cakes from the bakery to their homes. We then came up with the fuss-free tin packaging so the cake stays put even while travelling. It doesn't leak out, and stays good for a longer time."

The Mango Tiffin Cake was layered, with a base of vanilla sponge cake topped with whipped cream mixed with chunks of mango, and finally topped with thinly chopped fruit and a drizzle of mango purée. The entire experience was nostalgia-laden, right from the packaging that took us back to tin cookie containers from back in the day. The cake was delightfully fruity with a generous serving of mango chunks. The slight hint of saltiness from the vanilla base cut through the whipped cream, making the Tiffin Cake an indulgent yet airy dessert. We were told that the Swiss Roll and Classic Mango Cake use the same ingredients broadly, with a slight change in proportions.

Xocolatl (pronounced sho-ko-o-lahtle) has been serving seasonal desserts, with a special focus on premium custom cakes and wedding cakes in Hyderabad for two years. They offer Piñata and Pull-Up Cakes and claim to be the first in the city to offer them. They're also famous for their Brownies and Signature Chocolate Cake which we chose to sample alongside the seasonal Mango-based desserts.

The Signature Chocolate Cake was decadent and rich, without being overly sweet. "As ardent chocolate lovers, we've made sure our Signature Chocolate Cakes are well-balanced in their flavours without being overly sweet or bitter. It's just the right amount of both," said Ashmeet, a Culinary Management graduate who has previously worked with Chef Ben Bayley, one of New Zealand's most celebrated restaurateurs and guest judge on MasterChef New Zealand.

The brownies from Xoxolatl come in two variants; we were told the best way to enjoy them is with a cup of black coffee, which we found to be the perfect combination. Coupled with the brownie bites, our dose of morning coffee got a sweet and delightful twist.

₹1,000 for Two

Available for Delivery Across Hyderabad From @xocolatl_hyd



