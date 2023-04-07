Upon the table: Sobremessa takes us into the wild 

Dots of coarse-grained granite and sandstone foreshadowed a novel banquet ecstasy while setting a slumberous backdrop on a midsummer Friday. Sobremessa’s architecture is primarily rustic – escorting us inside. Jubilee Hills was all the more cacophonous towards the weekend but the calmness exuding from crystal chandeliers and arch windows at the dining room completely muffled the noise outside the eatery. It was as if we sat in the shade of trees in countryside about to read out poetry — the interiors transmitted a pedantic solace.

Sobremessa, meaning ‘over the table’ in Spanish, connotes bonding, camaraderie and homely familiarity — we were immersed in all of this when we hopped over to sample their latest continental-fusion menu. The first aesthetic element, the sight and scent of its in-house bakery lured us like a bee to flowers. We stood near the Tiramisu, Mango Basil Trifle and marble cakes and became aware of the bonne bouche’s healing smell of dandelions.

The Feta Pomegranate Salad pioneered our gourmet junket - our forks and knives were no longer close to our plates. We picked our salad fork and chopped the portions of our appetiser — the toasted walnuts, garlic and shaved apples. A creamy soup of slow-cooked carrots and pumpkin from the French Onion Soup proffered a fragrance to remember. But, respecting polite European dining manners, we were careful that we did not slurp. Sitting inside the art deco, the lemony broth with chicken, cheese puff and hints of red wine — we got the best of culinary masters and presumed sommeliers.



Likewise, the Saffron and Cashew Paneer, and the Serrano Cottage Cheese have played roasted cashews, saffrons, barbecue pits, paprika, zaatar and serrano chillies to be cooked to sublimity. Serrano Cottage Cheese employed the chef’s special and niche culinary expertise for soft and crumbly textures. Sobremessa offers an equal share of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options in starters, mains, grills, soups and more, which delectably pleases our diet. They are staying true to what it embodies and perpetuates — a pastoral French cottage with vineyards surrounding it, while also catering to the Telangana palate.

₹1,500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

