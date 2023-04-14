Festive feast

The Holy month of Ramadan is the best time of the year to experience Hyderabad's rich gastronomic heritage in all its grandeur. We visited the ongoing Daawat-E-Ramzaan fair to check out the food stalls set up by some of the oldest restaurants in Hyderabad serving iconic dishes the city is best known for.

We entered the lawns of the sprawling venue on a cool summer evening to see cheery families who had come out in large numbers on the first day of the event. Daawat-E-Ramzaan was inaugurated on April 7 by actress Karisma Kapoor, whose connection with Hyderabad goes back a few decades. "Hyderabad is close to my heart since I started my acting career from here, at the RamaNaidu Studios," says the actress excitedly.

Soon after the inaugural ceremony, it was time to feast on Hyderabad’s best-kept culinary secrets that are revealed specifically during Ramadan. We ordered a portion of the Peri Peri Habanero Roast Chicken from Chef Inam's Steak House. Served with a generous portion of bell peppers, the roast chicken had a sweet-spicy flavour to it, kick-starting our appetite for the evening.

We were glad to spot Hotel Shahran's stall, a legacy establishment in Hyderabad that has been famous for its kebabs and lassi since 1950. The staff insisted we try the Boti Kebab served with a Warqi Paratha first. The smokey flavour of the kebab was palpable, and was best had by itself. We couldn't miss out on the iconic Patthar ka Gosht whilst here. The bite-sized pieces of meat cooked on a searing hot slab of stone rendered the meat its extremely succulent yet mildly crispy texture.

Next, we spotted a stall by Imperial Sweet House known for Hyderabad's famous Badam ki Jali - an almond and cashew-based soft cookie made in different shapes. We bit into the crumbly soft crust to find a creamy cashew-filled centre. The aftertaste of the Badam ki Jali was especially brilliant. The dish is typically made for festive occasions and weddings and comes pre-plated, and ready to be served.

The fair had several food stalls offering the best of Hyderabadi cuisine alongside Middle Eastern eats like Shawarmas, Knafeh and Mandi. We also spotted fun fair must-haves popcorn and cotton candy, enhancing the evening’s cheerful spirit. “It makes me happy that I can bring food from the heart of Old City to the rest of Hyderabad through an authentic experience," said Anam Mirza, host of Daawat-E-Ramzaan.

Till April 21. 6:30 pm to 4:00 am. King's Palace, Gudi Malkapur.

