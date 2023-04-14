As one wanders through the profuse corridors of the Altitude Lounge Bar, the fragrance of the finest spirits and the mellifluous tinkling of crystal glasses reverberate in the air, enticing one to enter and embark on a food coma that is nothing short of extraordinary. With an exceptional cricket-themed menu that is fit for royalty, the luxurious outlet at the Marriott Hyderabad is a true banquet for the senses.

As you step onto the top floor of this grand establishment, you are greeted by a breathtaking lakeside view of Hussain Sagar, a sight that is sure to leave you awestruck. And as you sit back in plush leather chairs, basking in the indulgence of the décor, the menu is presented to you in all its glory. Every dish is an ode to the sport of cricket, with each bite evoking the fervour and excitement of the game. What we tried and loved were the Lucknowi Mushrooms, Howzzat Prawns, Club House Crispy Spring Rolls and Punjab Da Shaan.

To begin with, the Clean Board is a quintessential cocktail for those who covet robust, intricate flavours in their libations. It is the art of mixology, crafted meticulously and with precision by gifted bartenders. An amalgamation of five distinct alcohols, it yielded an intricate and harmonious taste profile that is certain to allure even the most discerning taste buds. Blended scotch, vodka, gin, tequila, and rum converge seamlessly, with each one imparting its own distinctive nuances to the blend. We cascaded over our martini glasses — the smooth scotch providing a rich, smoky undercurrent. All this, while the vodka contributes a gentle sweetness and the gin imparts a herbaceous brightness. The tequila and rum offer profound depth and sophistication, infusing the drink with their respective notes of agave and refinement. We also tried the Helicopter Shot and Straight Drive from the bar.

Savouring each dish on the cricket-themed menu, take a moment to appreciate the craftsmanship that has gone into its creation, we realised that the team at the place has poured their heart and soul into every aspect of the menu, from the selection of the freshest ingredients to the careful preparation of each delectable. An incredible and enthused culinary venture and one that will leave you feeling enchanted and enraptured. With plush seating, and an elegant set, whether you come to celebrate a special occasion or simply to unwind after a long day, Altitude seems to be the destination for you.

₹2,200 for two. At Tank Bund Road.

