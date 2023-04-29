Lose yourself over epicurean meals and futuristic cocktails as Lord of the Drinks debuts in Hyderabad

This weelend, we drove for an epicurean lunch hosted by the master of indulgence, The Lord Of The Drinks. T he resto-bar debuts in Hyderabad after making headlines with its supreme presence in metros like Mumbai where it boasted of having Asia’s longest island bar; Bengaluru where it had medieval themed interiors; Chennai where it became the largest bar in the city; and Delhi, where its ritz illuminated the night-life of the capital. As we entered the chamber of the Lord on Road No. 45 at Jubilee Hills, a cavernous ambience awaited us with a massive 200 seating space.

Hyderabad LOD interiors

However, this outlet was different from its usual outlets in other metros that are too flashy. “Hyderabadis like simple and plain settings rather than ‘in the face’ furnishings. We captured the rustic liking of the city with minimalist decor. We used wooden furniture, soft dim lighting and placed intimate seating which is surrounded by massive boulders,” says Yash Trivedi, Managing Director, LOD as he familiarises us with the huge place. We chose the indoor seating to beat the summer heat. It had ample air and ventilation, thanks to the glass panes that filtered the sun-light on a bright sunny day.

Hyderabad LOD interiors

Art of mixology

We perused the robust menu, brimming with tantalising options for drinks with fusion cocktails such as the Scented Martini, crafted with gin and infused with aromatic notes, as well as classic options like Margarita. For those seeking a more refined palate, they offer an array of elegant sips of wine, with White Sangria and Mimosa. Our thirst was quenched by the Sky-Mist mocktail, which was a refreshing blend of sweet and fruity flavours, thanks to the addition of Litchi juice.

Futuristic cocktails

Blue Curacao in the drink, paired with the foamy cream topping elevated its exotic appeal. Those who prefer alcoholic options can indulge in the Dose of Love, a clarified cocktail that arrived at our table in a state-of-the-art spherical candy-shaped glass. It had a tantalising infusion of vodka, watermelon, and Roohafza that added an invigorating hit to our taste buds!

Fusion sips

Sumptuous starters

We sipped the drinks with a lavish line-up of starters beginning with Black Bean Chicken. The fresh juicy chicken pieces tossed in house sauces, crusted with peanuts and topped with glass noodles added the much-needed munch alongside the drinks. For street flavours, we indulged in Blueberry Papdi Chaat. It was crafted with a twist lent by the lavender-coloured blueberry paste added to the usual mix of dough chips (papdi), chopped potatoes, puff rice, chickpeas and pomegranate.

Shorba

We also tried some Hyderabadi flavours with Shorba, a soup dish popular in Central Asia and the Middle East. The healthy delicacy made of thin strings of meat, legumes, grains and herbs came in a shallow soup plate with an accompaniment like butter-glazed, mildly herbed garlic bread. We helped ourselves with several spoonfuls until it satiated us enough for the main course.

Assorted salads

Decadence on plate

The restaurant offers a wide range of options in main course with Italian staples, continental dishes, meat bowls, steamy dishes from South East Asia, Indian main course dishes with curry, tandoor items and more. We finalised on the Sri Lankan Chicken Curry made in coconut milk and spiced with curry leaves. Have the creamy dish with the layered Malabari Parota for a satisfying culinary trail. We also added some roasted options to our table with their BBQ dish Chicken 45.

Tandoor bites

The tandoor stuffed chicken breast with mint reduction bursted with the flavours of traditional Indian spices and ended our platter on a homely note. Those who have a sweet tooth though may want to end their meal with desserts like Mulberry Tres Leche or fusion delights like Jalebi Churros and Shahi Tukda Cookie for a wholesome fare.

Rs. 3,000 for two with alcohol. At Jubilee Hills.

