Swadesh House of Purity located in Uppal serves finger-licking good breakfast and more

There are plenty of reasons why people prefer traditional South Indian breakfast. It’s healthy and comes packed with flavours. So, if you are a fan of this cuisine, Swadesh House of Purity is ready to provide you with a fulfilling morning meal. Nestled along the bustling highway in Uppal, the restaurant opened its door recently to Hyderabadis and weary travellers passing through.

The open area in front invites people to grab a bite quickly during rush hours in the morning. Featuring convenient food counters for ordering and pickup, this space is a haven for those on the go. The ambience is adorned with lush greenery that infuses the environment with a revitalising touch. There’s an indoor seating arrangement on the first floor where we enjoyed the food in a more relaxed setting. We started with Ghee Podi Thatta Idli sprinkled with flavourful bright red gunpowder and some ghee. It was accompanied by delicious sambar and peanut chutney. Next, Onion Rava Masala Dosa was incredibly drool-worthy. The dosa, with its intricate net-like structure and perfect level of crispiness, had the ability to captivate our senses. It was stuffed with the quintessential potato masala and chopped onions. What also deserves a mention here is their hot-selling dish — Ghee Yerra Karam Dosa. In this, a unique red chilli paste (prepared with chilli and other spices) is spread over the surface of the dosa. We also tried our hands on Ghee Pongal which was truly comforting. They have some North Indian and lunch options as well, catering to the diversity of customers. We had Paneer 65 and Mushroom Manchuria.

Ghee Podi Idli

Ghee Karam Dosa

If you ever visit this place, do gorge on the dessert Junnu, typically made with cow’s colostrum milk. The word ‘purity’ is not just restricted to the restaurant’s name but it’s a guiding principle the two brothers — Rambappa Gari Sandeep Rao and M Laxman Reddy — who have started the venture, hold. Sandeep says, “From making our in-house ghee and paneer to preparing a new slot of chutneys every hour, we like to keep all things pure and fresh here. We wanted to build a place that evokes nostalgia and every bite of food leads to the heartwarming feeling of being right at home.”

Rs 300 upwards for two. In Uppal, Peerzadiguda. ]

