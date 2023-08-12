Gaurang’s Kitchen brings special meals for Independence Day, Onam and Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad, renowned for its Nizams and iconic biryanis, is gearing up to host a culinary spectacle that could potentially reshape the city's gastronomic scene. Designer and food connoisseur Gaurang Shah’s eponymous restaurant, Gurang’s Kitchen, has introduced Feast On! Veg Food Festival. It brings together a harmonious fusion of tastes, traditions, and celebrations, for festivities like Independence Day, Onam and Raksha Bandhan with special vegetarian meals, which is the speciality of the dine-in space.

For August 15, the festival honours the freedom of choice to revel in an entirely vegetarian feast and embrace the autonomy to opt for a healthier, sustainable, and compassionate way of living. The culinary marvels mirror India's cultural richness and core principles with inventive twists expected in beetroot dosas to tri-coloured salads.

Veg Thali meal

The starters will create a harmonious symphony of flavours with crowd-favourite dishes like Dahi Papdi Chaat, zesty Peri Peri Aloo Tikka, Pesto Pinwheels Sandwich and more. These gastronomic delights, reminiscent of the hues of the national flag, form an artful palate of taste and aesthetics.

Transitioning to the main courses, dishes like the opulent Malai Paneer Veg Kolhapuri and the vibrant Tiranga Kofta Curry showcase not just culinary artistry but also the unity that thrives in diversity. The assortment of bread and rice, ranging from the traditional Phulka to the delicious Tiranga Biryani, chronicles the tale of a nation woven together by a tapestry of flavours and traditions. And let's not overlook the desserts! The trio of delights like Jalebi, Srikhand, and Tiranga Kulfi will provide a sweet finale, symbolising the delightful bonds that unite friends and families.

Onam celebrations

The festival seamlessly flows into the vibrant festivities of Onam, Kerala's bountiful harvest celebration. Guests are treated to the delectable aviyal, a medley of mixed vegetables and the aromatic sambar, accompanied by a variety of rice dishes. You can also try the comforting Olan, rasam, pachadi khichdi, pal payasam and tomato rice and more.

At Gaurang's Kitchen

Meal of togetherness at Rakhi

On the 30th and 31st of August, Raksha Bandhan brings forth the celebration of sibling bonds. The festival, which commemorates the relationship between brothers and sisters, provides an ideal backdrop to relish an array of delectable sweets and savouries. traditional ladoos and barfis mingle with contemporary twists such as vegan chocolate truffles and nut-based energy bars. The starters evoke the joy of family gatherings with delectable bites like khichu, lasagnas, khandvi chaats, mini cucumber podi dosa and main course items like Rajasthani Aloo Bhindi and Paneer Kundan Kalyan and more.

Rs. 1,250 (inclusive of taxes). At Gaurang's Kitchen, Jubilee Hills.

