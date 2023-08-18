Kembara launches a signature cocktail menu with complementing Pan-Asian snacks

With neutral tones and textured walls, Kembara felt like an earthy haven amid the sleek and shiny offices that surrounded it. Without missing a beat, we ordered the Waters of Life from the Kembara cocktails menu. A clear tequila-based drink arrived shortly. Taking a sip, we were taken by surprise by the taste of watermelon that washed over our palettes despite the absence of the distinct red hue of the fruit. We were then told that clarified watermelon juice is used to make the cocktail.

Waters of Life also featured a distinct spicy kick from bird eye chili that only added onto the surprise. The drink was paired with a Raw Papaya Salad, which was an equally refreshing note to start our kembara meal with. “Our bar and kitchen work in synergy, utilising a chef ’s understanding of flavours and a bartender’s creativity. We figured, if food can be delicious, so should cocktails,” says chef and co-founder of kembara meal, Seefah Ketchaiyo.

Salmon Maki Roll & Spicy Crunchy Tuna

We called for a platter of Salmon Maki Roll and Spicy Crunchy Tuna while awaiting the next drink. The bite-sized Salmon was supremely succulent and juicy, while the Spicy Crunchy Tuna served with fried Tuna atop each bite was phenomenally fresh and tasteful.

Botanical Garden

Crystal Dumplings

Next arrived the Asian Cross, made with a base of pisco-infused blue pea and orange blossom, the drink had a stunning purple hue topped with foam. A light, tart yet enjoyable drink, the Asian Cross went well with mouthfuls of Crystal Dumplings. We tried the Botanical Garden — our third and final drink for the evening. Made with gin, lychee, rose and makrut lime, the cocktail was as refreshing as they come. For those who love their dessert, we’d recommend the Honey Toast made with Japanese shokupan served with vanilla and black sesame ice cream.

Rs 4,800 for two. At Madhapur.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress