The newly opened Hungry Hawk in Secunderabad will level up your dining and gaming experience

Nestled within the heart of Hyderabad, the Hungry Hawk emerges as a haven of gastronomy and gaming placed under one roof. We checked out the restaurant that is serving a wide range of cuisines — Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mughlai, Italian, Continental, Mexican and more. But before we explored a culinary adventure, a mini tour seemed a more edifying choice. The place is divided into two zones — one each for food and gaming.

Crab Rangoon

Enter its gaming room where high-octane gaming consoles and an immersive audio experience awaits with ergonomic chairs and plush couches for a comfortable seating where you can play hours on PS5, FIFA23, Mortal Kombat 11 and more! We left the gaming for another night and went to their dine-in area. Bathed in the warm embrace of suspended golden lamps, this 100-seater oasis emanated an aura of opulence. Walls adorned with exquisite posters beckoned stories of flavour and elegance, while plush upholstery and grand mirrors contributed to an unrivaled sophistication.

Sushi

Soon, a plate of Crab Rangoon, a crispy Chinese dumpling appetiser arrived. Its delicate cream laden crab meat inside and crunchy deep fried flavours outside was an indulgent harmony of taste and texture. Further elevating the umami flavours, we had the Prawn Har Gow Dimsums. Each bite was a sensory journey through Cantonese tradition, where the delicate dumpling exterior embraced a succulent prawn. A glaze of sesame oil, akin to liquid gold, accompanied by a gentle whisper of ginger, infused each mouthful with heavenly nuances.

Mutton Marag

Those who have a heart for Mughlai and Afghani dishes can savour tandoor options like Kalmi Kebab, Zafrani Jhinga, Chicken Tikka and more. Soon, a plate of zesty Tandoori Chicken regaled us with a blend of spices covering the flavourful smoky tender meat. To temper the fervour of the tandoor, we sought solace in Hyderabad’s quintessential elixir — the Mutton Marag. This slow-cooked soup, tender as a lover’s whisper, intertwined with an orchestra of spices that enlivened memories of grand weddings and jubilant feasts while also offering the comfort of home food.

Prawn Har Gow Dimsums

We finished off our delightful journey with another of the city’s favourite — Kunafa with Ashta. Like gossamer threads, vermicelli pastry stood testament to craftsmanship, encasing a treasure trove of sweetened cheese. Crowned with a garnish of rose petals and crushed pistachios, it exuded an air of extravagance befitting royalty. Topped with a scoop of Ashta ice cream, usually popular in the Middle East, it gave a decadent finish to our night.

Rs. 1,400 for two. At Secunderabad.

