Review: Immerse in melting moments Hyderabad's new European soft serve cafe Vindour

The newly opened soft serve café Vindour was just 15 days old when it had become the talk of the town as a premium European-style ice cream parlour. We checked out the place reminiscent of a beautiful gelataria — vintage wooden upholstery and glass window panes offered a view of the bustling street. Golden mirrors on two toned textured walls and ornate moldings highlight the striking aspects of European café. A vintage marshall speaker placed beside brass candle holders, echoed classic renditions, transporting you to the cobblestone streets of Europe.

Vintage interiors

We sat with owners Harish Kumar Sharma and Aksheya Bharadwaj, husband-wife duo who are soft serve lovers and wanted to offer something unique to the city. “We love devouring good premium chocolate, vanilla and other flavours which we were not getting in this side of the city. The design inspiration came when we travelled to Europe together a few years back. We saw how hot chocolate was served there and ice creams were enjoyed and thought to bring that European touch to the café. You can find specialties like premium softies, sundaes, live crêpes, Roman Pizza and other childhood delights made with in-house cream and toppings,” tells Aksheya.

Live crepes

As we spoke, small cups of decadent ice creams arrived. The first one, French Vanilla, was admired for its velvety touch. We then gorged on the Rich Chocolate flavour. Made of 60-70 per cent dark chocolate, it can turn any cocoa lover’s dream true with its royal decadence. “Milk chocolate is available in the market so we used dark chocolate which makes the serve not too bitter but definitely richer!” tells Harish, himself a food enthusiast.

Pizza Romana

The Pistazel flavour was a unique blend of nutty goodness of roasted pistachio and hazelnut, soon becoming our favourite! The Banana Velvet startled with fruity notes and luscious cream rich taste. Spoonfuls later, we relished their Biscoff Banana Crêpe where we feast with our eyes first as we watched its making at the live counter. The air wafted with the aroma of hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and caramelised undertones, before we relished it with silky smooth whipped cream.

The best part of soft serve was that they were made of real in-house pastes, sauces, compotes, cream and toppings, not the essence. For savouries, the Roman Pizza varieties came with their thin and crispy crusts. The Burrata Spinach and Mushroom Pizza triumphed the Chicken Sausage with Orange Cheddar with its earthy and vegetal taste toppings covered in a blanket of molten cheese. You can also try their siders, fries, nachos or sundaes to relive the good old days!

Rs. 800 for two. At Madhapur.

