Pamper your palate over a weekend getaway at the Prestige Nirvana Club Hyderabad

Get ready for a yearend staycation close to the city at The Prestige Nirvana Club, a luxurious 2-acre clubhouse. In the tranquil outskirts, away from the city’s chaos, we indulged in a winter retreat, relishing delightful culinary marvels at its multi-cuisine café.

Swimming pool at the Prestige Nirvana Club

This weekend escape offers an ideal setting to unwind with loved ones, providing various indoor games, and recreational amenities like a swimming pool, badminton court, gym, billiards room, along with event spaces including a banquet hall and an open-air venue for gatherings.

Indoor experiences

While guests can also explore their accommodations, our emphasis was on their dining experience. We entered its café on a wintery afternoon in December for a sumptuous feast, featuring an array of North Indian, South Indian, and Hyderabadi delicacies, prepared by head chef, Janeshar Akhtar, hailing from Orissa. “Hyderabadis love their cuisine which is very flavourful due to the abundance of spices. We’re serving the city’s alltime favorites like Gosht Maragh, Makai Palak Shorba, Mutton Galouti, Tala Hua Gosht, Nawabi Murgh Masala, Bagara Chawal, Khatti Dal, Kachche Gosht Ki Biryani and more to meet the city’s palate.”

Dine-in

As we spoke, the hot Makai Palak Shorba arrived. It enveloped us in the comforting essence of corn and spinach. The Gosht Maragh proved to be a culinary masterpiece, harmonising aromatic herbs, spices, and succulent mutton chunks. Each spoonful was like chicken soup for the soul. A delightful procession of street food graced our table, with Pav Bhaji stealing the spotlight, featuring soft butter-glazed buns complemented by a delectable vegetable curry. Next, the Raj Kachori was a burst of tangy and zesty notes, unfolded with a filling of sprouts, chickpeas, potatoes, chutneys, and spices encased in a crispy shelllike puri.

Hyderabadi delicasies

Further, the Papdi Chaat and Dahi Vada elevated the street-style flavours of North India. Moving on to starters, the Mutton Galouti, paired with mint chutney, bestowed a taste of royalty with its pronounced flavours of ghee and meat. The extravagant sea-food affair, Machli Darya Ki Noor, showcased a 15-inch-long fish marinated in spices, skillfully roasted, imparting a lingering smoky taste.

City's favorites

The Thread Paneer satisfied our crispy cravings, presenting large cubes of paneer coated with deep-fried noodles and sautéed with ginger, garlic, and tomato paste. In the main course, the Nawabi Murgh Masala stood out for its sweet creamy taste, accentuated by butter and cashew paste, perfectly paired with Bagara Chawal.

Desserts

The dessert section had traditional delights, including the pillow-soft Kesari Rasmalai, infused with saffron-rich taste. It was garnished with a nutty symphony of almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Another gem was the Dry Fruit Mewa, a barfi (sweet) crafted from a harmonious blend of fresh dates and seasonal nuts. With each hearty bite of this totem of joy, our extravagant culinary trail culminated on a blissful note.

Rs. 1,200 for two. At Sagar Hills.

