Always a room for coffee at Karafa Cafe
Newly-opened Karafa Café brings you closer to coffee and betters your romance with it through specialty brews, simplicity and ease of food
At Karafa, each cup of Nitro Brew isn’t just coffee; it’s as if the beans themselves have shared secrets with the barista, who then, with a magician’s flair, brews a potion. The nitrogen-infused elixir cascades into the glass, as if a waterfall of midnight, carrying a tale of boldness and whispering promises of caffeine-fueled fables. Now, imagine Cheese Coffee as an unexpected dalliance between two unlikely lovers — coffee and cheese.
While the robust coffee embraces the subtle, savoury notes of the cheese in a pleasant duet, you decide that it is also a rendezvous. As for the Coffee Mojito, it’s a zesty fiesta in a glass! Mint leaves playfully mingle with the coffee, refreshing you — a morning breeze on a hot summer day. It’s a rejuvenating sip that calls to you — an old friend, inviting you to kick back, relax, and seize the moment. Enter the Butter Croissant, the unsung hero of luxury.
It’s about to tell you a story of patience and craftsmanship. Each bite is like unwrapping a tiny parcel of sunshine, with buttery layers that melt on your tongue. Now, let’s talk about the Pistachio White Chocolate Chip cookie — it’s a study in contrasts. Imagine the nutty crunch of pistachios playing tag with the creamy sweetness of white chocolate.
The Hummus Toast is comfortable. The creamy hummus is a hug on flawlessly toasted bread — a simple yet vital experience that feels like a cosy Sunday afternoon wrapped in a culinary hug. And finally, the Pineapple Gateaux is a slice of paradise served on a plate. It’s like a tropical sunset captured in a desert, with layers of moist cake whispering tales of distant shores and the tangy sweetness of pineapple painting a picture of sunny days by the beach.
`800 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.