Always a room for coffee at Karafa Cafe

At Karafa, each cup of Nitro Brew isn’t just coffee; it’s as if the beans themselves have shared secrets with the barista, who then, with a magician’s flair, brews a potion. The nitrogen-infused elixir cascades into the glass, as if a waterfall of midnight, carrying a tale of boldness and whispering promises of caffeine-fueled fables. Now, imagine Cheese Coffee as an unexpected dalliance between two unlikely lovers — coffee and cheese.

While the robust coffee embraces the subtle, savoury notes of the cheese in a pleasant duet, you decide that it is also a rendezvous. As for the Coffee Mojito, it’s a zesty fiesta in a glass! Mint leaves playfully mingle with the coffee, refreshing you — a morning breeze on a hot summer day. It’s a rejuvenating sip that calls to you — an old friend, inviting you to kick back, relax, and seize the moment. Enter the Butter Croissant, the unsung hero of luxury.

It’s about to tell you a story of patience and craftsmanship. Each bite is like unwrapping a tiny parcel of sunshine, with buttery layers that melt on your tongue. Now, let’s talk about the Pistachio White Chocolate Chip cookie — it’s a study in contrasts. Imagine the nutty crunch of pistachios playing tag with the creamy sweetness of white chocolate.

The Hummus Toast is comfortable. The creamy hummus is a hug on flawlessly toasted bread — a simple yet vital experience that feels like a cosy Sunday afternoon wrapped in a culinary hug. And finally, the Pineapple Gateaux is a slice of paradise served on a plate. It’s like a tropical sunset captured in a desert, with layers of moist cake whispering tales of distant shores and the tangy sweetness of pineapple painting a picture of sunny days by the beach.

₹800 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.