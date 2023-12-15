Dough Mama, an independent city-based pizza brand opens its new outlet

Indulging in pizza is a timeless pleasure! Almost everyone loves its versatile, cheesy, and convenient appeal. The Italian treat is easy-to-eat, fun to share and truly amazing in taste. Dough Mama, a local independent pizza brand, has recently opened a new outlet in Rai Durg. Situated conveniently near the Metro Station, it is the perfect go-to place for all pizza enthusiasts. Whether you’re hungry, craving a pizza fix, or just looking to grab a quick bite, this spot offers a delicious solution for everyone. The ambiance exudes a small, cosy charm, adorned with walls showcasing pastel yellow shade. Positioned strategically, the location aims to captivate passersby with its inviting and warm atmosphere.

Garlic Buttons

We visited the outlet to try out some of their delectable offerings. We started our foodie trip with Garlic Buttons. This delightful starter presents itself as bite-sized ‘buttons’, made with bread — smeared with butter, and coated with numerous small crispy pieces of garlic that contribute a wonderful crunch. Before we proceed, it’s worth noting that Dough Mama is known for their unique flavour-infused pizza crusts. In addition to the classic pizza base, anticipate creative options like a jalapeno-infused crust that’s tastier and interesting.

Chicken 65 Pizza

We tried our hands on Say Cheese Pizza! Embarking on a culinary fusion, this pizza draws inspiration from Mumbai’s beloved street food, Chilli Cheese Toast, to reinvent the traditional pizza. Departing from the conventional tomato sauce base, this unique creation features a spicy cheese sauce spread on top, complemented by toppings of bell peppers, green chilli, and fragrant basil leaves. For those familiar with Chilli Cheese Toast, this is sure to evoke a wave of nostalgia. Not just this, we also gorged on Chicken 65 which comes with a pleasant local twist. This pizza is a nod to the popular snack in Hyderabad, Chicken 65. Adorned with savoury Chicken 65 pieces on top, the pizza also has chipotle cream and curry leaves as garnishing. While the other outlets of Dough Mama boast an extensive menu, the focus is on pizzas with a local desi twist or a familiar taste at this location. If you are fond of pizza, don’t hold yourself from trying out such appetising treats!

Rs 400 upwards for two.

At Rai Durg Metro Station, HITEC City.

