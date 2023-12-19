Hyderabad's cafe Maya is a doorway to European style ambiance

This week, as winters peak, the craving for hot and feel-good food and warm beverages soared. As such, we made a stopover at the newly opened Café Maya, the go-to for aesthetic pictures in its European-style interiors, finger-licking food and cups of cappuccinos. Situated in a secluded lane in Gachibowli, just three kilometers away from the IT hub and residential complexes, it stood out for its classy interiors. The hallway mimicked an English-style diner, dotted with Victorian street lamps placed in between the wooden upholstery.

Vintage ambience

On the left side — where the café soon plans to put a patisserie section — the walls painted in ash grey were adorned with framed artworks. Move ahead and a pastel pink reading room with bookshelves cradling a fine selection of lifestyle and travel magazines invites avid readers! Near it, the refined placement of a vintage gramophone, tape recorder and radio was music to our ears. Our childlike curiosity also made us dial from the old-fashioned candlestick telephone and rotary dial phones that we’ve only seen in bygone-era films!

Crispy Chicken Wings

A minisection near the expresso bar is reserved for live performances and stand-up comedy gigs. For those who love the outdoors, head to their alfresco dine-in lined with green foliage and ample sunlight. However, we chose indoors to soak in the European vibe and got our hands on their first recommended dish, Crispy Drums of Heaven that arrived packed with zing! The Italian marinated chicken wings, flour-dusted before being deep fried, had a crispy crust. Tossed with salsa and garlic mayonnaise that added a tangy moistness, the dish was finger-licking good!

Crispy Drums of Heaven

On cue came the Crispy Chicken Wings on a bed of lettuce, garnished with parsley. Each bite of this golden crispy chicken was an explosion of zesty spices melded with juicy tender chicken wings, crafting a wholesome experience of taste and textures. You can also devour a plate of Vegetable Nachos where crispy corn chips topped with lentils, bean salsa and bedding of molten mozzarella prove to be a palate-pleasing sensation.

cafe interiors

We also made an aromatic addition to our brunch with Cilantro Rice with Chicken where rice was infused with green coriander paste and flavoured cream adding a herbaceous goodness. Served with Makhani sauce — a blend of bell pepper and tomatoes — along with stuffed chicken, it was a filling meal, leaving less space for their other delights like a range of pasta, burgers and frappés! However, we still had space to indulge in a Hazelnut Hot Chocolate that was a warm hug in a mug! Made of 50 per cent dark chocolate, this creamy and luscious concoction was the epitome of decadence for the day!

Rs. 800 for two. At Gachibowli.

