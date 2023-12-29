Review: Indulge in flavoured bubble teas and quick hearty bites at Boba Bhai

As the curtain falls on this year, the festive countdown ushers in New Year. If you’re hosting that crowd favourite party and looking to ditch the customary wines, eggnog, or apple ciders, consider bubble tea — a delightful addition to the holiday season libations. Hailing from Taiwan in the 1980s, crafted by Chun Shui Tang Teahouse, bubble tea emerged as a sensation, fusing milk tea with marble-like tapioca pearls.

What makes it a one-hit wonder is that it offers a diverse palette of flavours—from luscious fruits and aromatic coffees to quirky street-style concoctions and timeless classics. Its Instagram-worthy aesthetic and inclusivity for teetotalers make it the epitome of trendy beverages for party season. Bringing its bubbling twist, Boba Bhai has launched its newest outlet in Hyderabad.

We got to taste its exciting flavours which took us on a trip down memory lane. Starting with the Chocolate Bubble Tea, this delightful blend of rich cocoa and chilled milk accompanied by the playful rounded tapioca pearls indulged us in creamy goodness, though a little bit more thick consistency would have made it even more tempting!

The Thai Milk Bubble Tea was a refreshing kick filled with strong black tea flavour. You’d need an acquired taste to truly appreciate this peach-coloured concoction. Soon came what was to become our favourite — the Taro Lava Bubble Tea. This silky lavender-coloured medley made of taro, a starchy root vegetable with a sweet and nutty flavour, had a velvety base of cream-rich milk that lent it a sweet and luscious taste. If you desire a more Indianised flavour, go for their Kala Khatta Jamun.

It will instantly remind you of the days when afternoons were spent relishing the ripe and tangy mangoes. This fruit punch is an instant energiser for your taste buds that seek a zesty and sweet delight. Food lovers can also devour their BBQ Loaded Fries, Chicken Sausages, burgers and momos that will stick to your ribs with cheese and umami-rich flavours.

Rs. 400 for two. At Nizampet.

