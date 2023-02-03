The Westin's Prego takes us to Italy and back

Sundays are meant for leisurely feasts. The newly introduced Sunday Brunch 'Pranzo' at The Westin's specialty Italian restaurant Prego promised us just that. We walked into an upbeat atmosphere, with a live bar counter greeting us at the entrance. The ambience offers both - a quiet and inviting indoor setting and an energetic outdoor space with a DJ playing popular tracks by the pool. Live counters with a team of energetic chefs whipping up rustic Italian dishes set the tone for the relaxing afternoon.

Assortment of Bruschettas

A quick tour around the buffet options later, we were seated in for a multi-course meal starting with an array of cold salads, meats, cheeses and exotic grilled vegetables. The Garlic Roasted Pumpkin and Maple Dressed Grilled Fig with Cheese stood out, giving the brunch a sweet kickstart. Among the selection of Bruschettas and Paninis, the Wild Mushroom Bruschetta topped with perfectly caramelised onions was exceptional. We requested a beverage recommendation to beat the afternoon heat, and the bartender quickly fixed us a cucumber based cooler to go with the food.

Pepperoni Pizza

We spotted a selection of pre-marinated meats including chicken, slices of fish, prawns, quail and lamb in an ice bath, ready to grill on order. "We want our patrons to experience the freshness of the dishes on the buffet. Hence, most of our buffet options are made to order, including the meats that are grilled upon request," said Chef Unnikrishnan, Chef de Cuisine at Prego. The Grilled Chicken we ordered came with a side of Broccoli, and had a lovely smoked flavour to it. We were pleasantly surprised to find several vegetarian options on the buffet as well.

Our Primi Di Piatti (first main course) included Alla Zucca - a Pumpkin Risotto with Fresh Rosemary. Garnished with Mascarpone cream, the dish was the ultimate comfort food in a bowl. The Melanzane Alla Parmigiana served during the second main course bowled us over. The layered crumb fried eggplants baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella had the perfect crispy to soft ratio.

Speaking about the dishes, Chef Unnikrishnan said, "Good ingredients are paramount in Italian cuisine. For example, we only use high quality Vialone Nano rice in our risottos." We were also told that dishes at Pranzo are switched up every week based on the fresh produce available.

We then moved onto our favourite part of the meal, a hearty wood fired Pepperoni Pizza with veggies and a generous serving of Mozzarella. We ended our Brunch date with the restaurant's bestselling Tiramisu that was mildly sweetened. With subtle yet highly flavourful food, the fare at Prego is worth checking out.

INR 5,500 For Two

Every Sunday from 12.30 PM to 4 PM at Hitech City.