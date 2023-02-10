Good Vibes Only Café's new specials board offers an ideal continental holiday

Popular classics by Eagles, Scorpions and other soft rock bands exalted the subliminal and industrial theme at Good Vibes Only Café. Managing Director, Harish Raghavendra proposed a fresh and welcoming aura by imbuing natural accents in pendant light fixtures. The restful space inside the bistro employed green granite to evoke the feeling of alfresco dining. Done up in old rose, pale green and hand-painted murals of lush palms, its windows function like overhead skylights, admitting ample daylight. Lost in the ambience, we almost forgot that they have also announced a new menu which serves Continental and Mexican bites.

For starters, the Zucchini Cheese Fingers had a melt-in-your-mouth cheese stuffing and breadcrumb coating. They were roasted in the oven until they developed a special crispiness. In essence, our plate contained the kind of snack that had an outstanding texture — crunchy and chewy at the same time. It was our preferred late-night quick bite particularly because of the defining ingredient — the parmesan cheese powder. Then for a bowl of Lemon Chilli Grilled Chicken, the chef used the charcoal grill to lend it its umami flavour. This meaty savoury was prepared by seasoning boneless chicken with herbs before cooking it over medium heat. The lemon juice tenderised the chicken and infused it with the rosemary essence that we were longing for. We cut our savoury into small slices, dipping each into the in-house butter sauce served alongside the dish.

We all love hummus — relishing puréed chickpeas and tahini, served with a bouquet of spices, herbs, and nuts. The Smoked Paneer Jalapeno and Hummus Sandwich offered something similar. Topped with parsley leaves and slathered with fresh homemade creamy hummus, it was filled with mixed vegetables, diced paneer and cheese.

In the café’s newly revamped dessert menu, the Blueberry Cheesecake and Lotus Biscuf have become fairly popular. The thickest layer of these cheesecakes, which are made of soft cheese, eggs, vanilla, and sugar, delighted our taste buds with sweetness and sponginess. The biscuit layer beneath this light and creamy cheesecake was topped with a layer of blueberries. This dessert was absolutely exquisite because of the trifecta of silky cheesecake, nutty biscuits, and oozy blueberries.

₹800 for two. At Khajaguda.

